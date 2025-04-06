Police seize two off-road electic motorbikes in Elgin

Police have seized two off-road electric motorbikes after antisocial use in Elgin.

Two individuals will be reported to the local Procurator Fiscal for their actions.

It is the latest in a string of ebike-related incidents in the north of Scotland.

Elgin’s road policing teams remain committed to tackling the illegal and antisocial use of off-road electric motorbikes.

The latest seizures were made by plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles as part of a crackdown.

E-bikes seized in Elgin

Constable Callum Hogg from the roads policing unit said: “Listening to our communities, we know how disruptive these bikes can be.

“We are dedicated to tackling the illegal and antisocial use of these vehicles and will continue to act decisively.”

“Offenders face fines, driving bans, and the potential seizure of these costly vehicles, leading to additional significant financial consequences.”

Anyone with information about the illegal use of off-road electric motorbikes can call Police Scotland on 101.