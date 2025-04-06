Aberdeen trains cancelled after car crash debris falls on track

Several train services have been cancelled after a car struck a rail bridge in Aberdeen, resulting in debris falling onto the track.

The line closed last night after it was deemed unsafe for trains to travel.

Network Rail confirmed the closure after the crash damaged a parapet wall above the tracks at Don Street.

Replacement buses have been put in place for those travelling between Aberdeen and Dyce.

Police were alerted to the scene at 7.40 yesterday evening.

The driver of the vehicle had left the area by the time the officers arrived.

There remains a road closure for the bridge today.

Despite this, there have been reports of cars driving onto the pavement around the traffic cones.

Images of the parapet show the significant damage as a result of the crash.

Network Rail Scotland released a statement reading: “The line between Dyce and Aberdeen will remain closed today.

“We’re dealing with significant damage to a bridge over the tracks, and it’s not safe to run trains.

“Overnight, we’ve made alterations to the timetable with ScotRail.

“Please check your journey before you travel.”

Services affected include:

• Inverness to Aberdeen services will terminate at Dyce.

• Aberdeen to Inverness services will be started from Dyce.

• Local Aberdeen/Inverurie services are cancelled.

Replacement Busses

ScotRail have said those with existing tickets are to be accepted on local Stagecoach buses from 10am on:

Service 10 between Inverness and Aberdeen

between Inverness and Aberdeen Service 11 between Inverness and Nairn

between Inverness and Nairn Service 35 between Aberdeen and Dyce

between Aberdeen and Dyce Service 37 between Aberdeen and Inverurie

Driver left the scene before police arrived

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 5 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a car crashing into the wall of a railway bridge on Don Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the driver had left the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The bridge remains closed with a diversion in place.”

