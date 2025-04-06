Aberdeen trains cancelled after car crash debris falls on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen trains cancelled after car crash debris falls on track

Replacement busses have been issued for those travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Jamie Sinclair
There has been significant damage to the parapet after the crash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Several train services have been cancelled after a car struck a rail bridge in Aberdeen, resulting in debris falling onto the track.

The line closed last night after it was deemed unsafe for trains to travel.

Network Rail confirmed the closure after the crash damaged a parapet wall above the tracks at Don Street.

Replacement buses have been put in place for those travelling between Aberdeen and Dyce.

The bridge is currently closed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Police were alerted to the scene at 7.40 yesterday evening.

The driver of the vehicle had left the area by the time the officers arrived.

There remains a road closure for the bridge today.

Despite this, there have been reports of cars driving onto the pavement around the traffic cones.

The driver had left the scene by the time police arrived. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Images of the parapet show the significant damage as a result of the crash.

Network Rail Scotland released a statement reading: “The line between Dyce and Aberdeen will remain closed today.

“We’re dealing with significant damage to a bridge over the tracks, and it’s not safe to run trains.

“Overnight, we’ve made alterations to the timetable with ScotRail.

“Please check your journey before you travel.”

A ScotRail train.
Aberdeen and Inverness trains have been affected after a car crashed into a rail bridge in Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Services affected include:

Inverness to Aberdeen services will terminate at Dyce.

Aberdeen to Inverness services will be started from Dyce.

Local Aberdeen/Inverurie services are cancelled.

The damage has resulted in trains being cancelled in the area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Replacement Busses

ScotRail have said those with existing tickets are to be accepted on local Stagecoach buses from 10am on:

  • Service 10 between Inverness and Aberdeen
  • Service 11 between Inverness and Nairn
  • Service 35 between Aberdeen and Dyce
  • Service 37 between Aberdeen and Inverurie

Driver left the scene before police arrived

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 5 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a car crashing into the wall of a railway bridge on Don Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the driver had left the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The bridge remains closed with a diversion in place.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

