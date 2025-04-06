Banchory hotel catches ‘thief in mittens’ on CCTV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory hotel catches ‘thief in mittens’ on CCTV

Staff at The Burnett Arms say they are reporting the matter to the police.

By Michelle Henderson
CCTV footage of man crouched behind the bar trying to steal from the till.
CCTV footage captured by The Burnett Arms Hotel caught the moment a man tried to steal from the till behind the bar. Image: The Burnett Arms Hotel.

The owners of a Banchory hotel say they have captured on camera the moment a brazen thief tried to steal from them.

CCTV images provided to the Press and Journal by The Burnett Arms appear to show a man attempting to force open the till behind the bar.

He is wearing jeans and a hoodie and approaches the bar carrying a backpack.

Seconds later, he can be seen crouching by the till, with the hotel reporting that he was attempting to pry it open.

In the images the man is also wearing what look like black and white mittens.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday, moments before the bar opened for business.

As the man in the hotel’s pictures crouches by the till, a member of staff enters the bar area and challenges him, before attempting to stop the individual from leaving.

In the video, the man can be seen pushing past the staff member. He almost falls to the floor as he leaves the bar.

Staff at the Burnett Arms told the Press and Journal they would be reporting the matter to police.

‘We’re not taking it lightly’

In a statement on social media they wrote: “This morning, before we were open, some thieving b*****d tried to break into the Burnett Arms.

“Thankfully, our staff caught him in the act.

“We’re asking all nearby businesses to stay sharp.

“Don’t leave money in your tills overnight and keep a close eye on your premises.”

CCTV footage of man preparing to steal from the hotel's till behind the bar.
The images show a man behind the bar moments before he was challenged by a member of staff. Image: The Burnett Arms Hotel.

They added: “Sadly, theft is becoming more common.

“It is making an already tough business climate even harder.”

“This is the first time someone from outside has tried something like this at our place — and we’re not taking it lightly.

“We’ll be reporting everything to the police.

“Stay safe and look out for each other.”