Elderly residents left in ‘floods of tears’ after Aberdeenshire sheltered housing block warned of closure

Elderly residents were left in “floods of tears” after being told their sheltered housing accommodation could be shut down for good.

Council officials visited Renouard Court in Saint Fergus where elderly and disabled residents were warned they could be uprooted from their homes.

A consultation is currently evaluating the “financial viability” of a number of council-run care facilities across the region.

As a part of the process, 11 residents were invited to a “presentation” where they were told they may have to be moved to new accommodation.

After that meeting this month, residents could be seen “in floods of tears” as they face losing the homes they love.

A number were so upset after receiving the news they were unable to speak.

There were similar scenes after a meeting was held at Invercairn Court in Inverallochy last week.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam said closures could cause “harm” to elderly and disabled people in Aberdeenshire and pledged to contact officials.

“People have no idea what to do next”

Residents at Renouard Court are, however, unwilling to easily give up their homes.

Douglas Gill, 78, told the Press and Journal the council “will have a fight on their hands” over the future of the block.

“We thought people were trying to wind us up, saying that they’re going to close the housing block.

“I realised, when we saw all these people in floods of tears, that they have no idea what to do next.

“They were so upset they could not speak.

“Most of us are disabled, myself included.

“I have problems with my heart and also my legs.

“Two are in wheelchairs and one is bed-ridden.

“They’re nervous because the council aren’t telling them anything about what is next.”

“There is no way they will move people from these homes”

Mr Gill told us the sheltered housing block is a “great place to stay” and issued a warning to the council.

“This is our home,” he said.

“The people here have made it their own.

“There is no way they will move these people from their homes.

“They are going to have a fight on their hands over this.”

He added: “I can’t think of anything else to say other than we are gutted.

“This is our home. It is so peaceful here and it’s really a great place to stay.”

Proposals will be brought before councillors

In a statement issued to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council reiterated that closures are not final.

A spokesperson said: “The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”

“Sheltered housing residents are terrified”

Karen Adam MSP said she had serious concerns about the actions the council is taking.

“I am gravely concerned to hear about Aberdeenshire Council’s proposals to close a number of their sheltered housing complexes across the shire,” she said.

“Sheltered housing is vital in allowing older people and those with disabilities to live independently, in a secure environment.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents who are terrified about what this means for them.

“These proposals from Aberdeenshire Council stand to further harm the elderly and disabled population.

“I will be writing to them to voice my concerns and urge the council to think of the human impact of these cuts.”