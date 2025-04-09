£17k funds boost for two north-east charities thanks to The P&J Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£17k funds boost for two north-east charities thanks to The P&J Community Fund

The cash was raised during the P&J Charity Gala for Abbie's Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support.

By Ross Hempseed
Clan Cancer Support and Abbie's Sparkle Foundation receive their initial cheques at the P&J Charity Gala. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two charities will be able to continue their vital work thanks to a £17,000 boost from The P&J Community Fund.

The donations take the total given to each charity to £27,000.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support were chosen by more than 4,000 P&J readers to be this year’s recipients.

The P&J Community Fund was established to help organisations across the north-east continue their incredible work in the community.

Clan Cancer Support, based in Aberdeen, has been an integral support for thousands of people affected by cancer.

Clan Cancer Support was given £10k to start off with. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Elgin-based Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children with cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days.

Founded in honour of Abbie Main, who died from cancer aged 15 on Christmas Day 2017, it provides opportunities to create lasting memories.

Both charities were handed a cheque for £10,000 during the P&J Charity Gala to kick-start the two-year partnership with The P&J.

However, both charities have now been given an additional cash injection of £17,000 each — an unexpected but welcome surprise.

The £27,000 boost will give the two charities stability over the two years, allowing them to focus on their vital community work.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support get £17k cash boost

Fiona Fernie, chief executive at Clan Cancer Support, said: “It’s absolutely phenomenal, we had no idea this was coming our way.

“This will support so many services for Clan. It will be used for adult services to help people who visit our centres as soon as they’ve had a cancer diagnosis.

“It will also pay for children’s services — making sure our teams can go into schools to support children and families impacted by a diagnosis.”

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation presented with a cheque for £10k.

Tammy Main, Abbie’s mum and founder of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of all the sponsors involved in the raising of these fantastic funds.

“This donation will help us continue Abbie’s wishes to support other children with cancer dealing with the same very difficult challenges she faced herself.

“Over the next few months this will help us provide Easter Sparkle Gift bags (each with £100 voucher) for every child in treatment in Grampian and throughout the whole of Scotland.

“It will also help us provide the gifts and treats that are applied for individually and the family holidays at Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge, which is open again for the season for fun times and memory making.

“We are thankful to The P&J for making this partnership possible and to our kind community who continue to believe in us.”

Conversation