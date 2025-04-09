£17k funds boost for two north-east charities thanks to The P&J Community Fund

Two charities will be able to continue their vital work thanks to a £17,000 boost from The P&J Community Fund.

The donations take the total given to each charity to £27,000.

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support were chosen by more than 4,000 P&J readers to be this year’s recipients.

The P&J Community Fund was established to help organisations across the north-east continue their incredible work in the community.

Clan Cancer Support, based in Aberdeen, has been an integral support for thousands of people affected by cancer.

Elgin-based Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children with cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days.

Founded in honour of Abbie Main, who died from cancer aged 15 on Christmas Day 2017, it provides opportunities to create lasting memories.

Both charities were handed a cheque for £10,000 during the P&J Charity Gala to kick-start the two-year partnership with The P&J.

However, both charities have now been given an additional cash injection of £17,000 each — an unexpected but welcome surprise.

The £27,000 boost will give the two charities stability over the two years, allowing them to focus on their vital community work.

Fiona Fernie, chief executive at Clan Cancer Support, said: “It’s absolutely phenomenal, we had no idea this was coming our way.

“This will support so many services for Clan. It will be used for adult services to help people who visit our centres as soon as they’ve had a cancer diagnosis.

“It will also pay for children’s services — making sure our teams can go into schools to support children and families impacted by a diagnosis.”

Tammy Main, Abbie’s mum and founder of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of all the sponsors involved in the raising of these fantastic funds.

“This donation will help us continue Abbie’s wishes to support other children with cancer dealing with the same very difficult challenges she faced herself.

“Over the next few months this will help us provide Easter Sparkle Gift bags (each with £100 voucher) for every child in treatment in Grampian and throughout the whole of Scotland.

“It will also help us provide the gifts and treats that are applied for individually and the family holidays at Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge, which is open again for the season for fun times and memory making.

“We are thankful to The P&J for making this partnership possible and to our kind community who continue to believe in us.”

