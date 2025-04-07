Fire hit Ashvale chipper in Bridge of Don will NOT reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fire hit Ashvale chipper in Bridge of Don will NOT reopen

The unit has been put up for rent - complete with fryers.

By Chris Cromar
The Ashvale, Bridge of Don.
The former Ashvale on Jesmond Drive is up for rent. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The site of a Bridge of Don chipper that has been closed since a fire broke out last year has been put up for rent.

The inside of the Ashvale on Jesmond Drive was damaged in the blaze that took place on July 8, 2024.

And it has meant that loyal fans of the north-east chain have had to find alternatives, as the takeaway and restaurant has been shut ever since.

The Ashvale chip shop after blaze.
The Ashvale in Bridge of Don went on fire last year and never reopened. Image: DC Thomson.

Now it appears it will not reopen – as an Ashvale in any event – with the unit being put up for rent.

If you fancy running a new chipper, however, then you can make a start for £29,000 per year.

Estate agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors revealed that the fryers come as part of the rental agreement.

As well as this, the end-terraced unit – which is located next to Asda Middleton Park and Domino’s Pizza – comes with seating, meaning it could be reopened as a cafe.

The Ashvale, Bridge of Don.
The premises would make a fantastic takeaway outlet. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

So what would the unit offer a new business?

To promote your business, the building features a glazed display frontage and a fascia above for signage.

The interior also includes a fully fitted kitchen and WC facilities, while a staff area is located to the rear of the premises.

Were a new business to take up residence, it would mean Bridge of Don has lost both of the brand’s chippers in recent times.

The other, which was located at Scotstown Road – less than two miles from the fire hit one on Jesmond Drive – changed hands in the past couple of years and is now called Catch N Fry.

The Ashvale, Bridge of Don.
The new tenants could open up at cafe at the unit. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

It means that the suburb’s closest Ashvale is situated in the city centre, at the chain’s Great Western Road branch, which is famous for being the “Home of the Whale”.

In 2019, chipper Sea Salt and Sole opened their Bridge of Don takeaway further south on Jesmond Drive, with the company claiming they are “well placed to serve some of the best fish and chips for miles around”.

The Press and Journal approached the Ashvale for comment.

Conversation