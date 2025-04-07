Fire hit Ashvale chipper in Bridge of Don will NOT reopen

The site of a Bridge of Don chipper that has been closed since a fire broke out last year has been put up for rent.

The inside of the Ashvale on Jesmond Drive was damaged in the blaze that took place on July 8, 2024.

And it has meant that loyal fans of the north-east chain have had to find alternatives, as the takeaway and restaurant has been shut ever since.

Now it appears it will not reopen – as an Ashvale in any event – with the unit being put up for rent.

If you fancy running a new chipper, however, then you can make a start for £29,000 per year.

Estate agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors revealed that the fryers come as part of the rental agreement.

As well as this, the end-terraced unit – which is located next to Asda Middleton Park and Domino’s Pizza – comes with seating, meaning it could be reopened as a cafe.

So what would the unit offer a new business?

To promote your business, the building features a glazed display frontage and a fascia above for signage.

The interior also includes a fully fitted kitchen and WC facilities, while a staff area is located to the rear of the premises.

Were a new business to take up residence, it would mean Bridge of Don has lost both of the brand’s chippers in recent times.

The other, which was located at Scotstown Road – less than two miles from the fire hit one on Jesmond Drive – changed hands in the past couple of years and is now called Catch N Fry.

It means that the suburb’s closest Ashvale is situated in the city centre, at the chain’s Great Western Road branch, which is famous for being the “Home of the Whale”.

In 2019, chipper Sea Salt and Sole opened their Bridge of Don takeaway further south on Jesmond Drive, with the company claiming they are “well placed to serve some of the best fish and chips for miles around”.

The Press and Journal approached the Ashvale for comment.