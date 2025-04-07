Motorbike involved in crash on A90 near Craibstone

A motorbike has been involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A90 near Craibstone.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) at about 5.30pm on Monday.

It is understood the two-vehicle crash took place on the northbound carriageway, near the Craibstone junction.

Traffic is building in the area, with motorists advised to find an alternative route until further notice.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm on Monday April 7 we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike on the A90 northbound.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

