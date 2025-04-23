‘Bonjour Inverurie’: Garioch town twinning to be saved but will be ‘more of an online thing’

A link between Inverurie and its twin town in France is to be resurrected after council cash cuts and Brexit woes almost spelled the end.

In a change from traditional trips and civic receptions, however, it will be kept alive mostly through online means.

The Aberdeenshire town has been twinned with Bagneres-de-Bigorre in southwestern France since 2015, with a “friendship charter” then signed in 2016.

It has been less than plain sailing since then, however, with the Covid pandemic and Brexit two issues that have put distance between the pair.

Budgetary pressures, meanwhile, have meant Aberdeenshire Council no longer funds town twinning projects – instead it “offers support”.

Were that not enough, Fiona Peebles – a former chairwoman of Inverurie Community Council and the Inverurie signatory to the friendship charter in her role as twin association chairwoman – passed away in 2023.

So what next for the friendly relationship?

Since the twinning started the link has been under the auspices of the council-funded community council.

Now it will be promoted by community organisation and registered charity Evolving Inverurie.

Community leaders in Inverurie are hoping that reigniting links with their twin town in France will create significant economic benefits – though it will clearly be a different relationship.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the group’s secretary Susan Adams said: “Twinning with Bagneres-de-Bigorre is important for Inverurie.

“It helps us share cultures, understand each other better and build strong friendships.

“Renewing these links will bring new opportunities for our residents, schools and businesses.

“We believe this connection will benefit our town and create a bright future together.”

Bagneres-de-Bigorre facts

It is located in the Occitanie region of France, in the foothills of the Pyrenees

It has a population of 7,060 or so (2022)

Bagneres is best known for its hydrothermal springs and producing marble and railway materials

It hosted a stage in the Tour de France in both 2008 and 2013

‘Comprehensive approach’ to twinning

It is all a far cry from the highpoint of 2016 when dignitaries from Inverurie enjoyed a visit to their “twin” in France.

A year later, representatives from Bagneres-de-Bigorre made the return visit to the north-east when, among other things, they enjoyed a Burns supper.

But with Evolving Inverurie now in charge of the twinning association, they are aiming to work closely with various organisations to ensure a “comprehensive approach” to the twinning activities.

Inverurie Community Council chairman Mike Hebenton said: “There’s no funding around these things nowadays, so it’s slightly difficult.

“The area office is happy to support us in terms of staff, but they can’t put any money into it any longer.”

Acknowledging that the French position is “very different” due to having smaller local government and local mayors, he thinks the “nature” of the partnership will “change” as a result.

“It may be more of an online thing,” Mr Hebenton added.

“Although other folk can still go and visit, but there’s not going to be official visits.”

It is suggested that schools will play a key role in keeping the twinning alive – with the languages department at Inverurie Academy playing a role in that.

Those involved hope local groups will still make visits – such as members of the local golf club.

The view from across the English Channel

On the French side of things, president of Bagneres/Malvern/Inverurie twinning association, Jonathan Barclay – a British native – said: “It was unfortunate timing that the UK twinnings coincided with the Brexit vote.

“That means EU funding for student exchanges is no longer available, so schools here would look to Ireland or Malta rather than the UK.

“After that we had Covid, which obviously prevented any physical exchanges.

“The consequence is that our twinning with Inverurie has been quiet, but there is now a mood in both towns to revive it.

“I have confirmed we will do everything possible to help make it a success.

“There is a long history of friendship between France and Scotland and we are keen to build on that.”