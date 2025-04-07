Four men charged after more than £21k worth of drugs seized in Aberdeen

Four men have been charged after drugs – including cocaine – with an estimated street value of over £21,000 was discovered in Aberdeen.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday, April 5, a motorbike failed to stop for police in the Bankhead Road area of Bucksburn.

A pursuit followed before the vehicle and rider were later traced near Laurel Drive in the Danestone area of the city.

Mobile phones, cash, cocaine and diamorphine were recovered, with the 25-year-old male rider charged in connection with road traffic and drugs offences.

Also on Saturday, a package containing cocaine and diamorphine with an estimated value of over £21,000 was discovered in Aberdeen’s Kittybrewster area.

Three men, aged 23, 27 and 28, were arrested in connection in the Bayview Court area of Seaton later that day.

All four men were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

‘Police committed to tackling the supply and sale of illegal substances’

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris of Police Scotland said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to tackling the supply and sale of illegal substances.

“This result highlights our commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and our efforts to disrupt this activity.

“Information from the public is vital and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”