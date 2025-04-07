Man left with ‘serious injury’ after being assaulted at end of Ross County versus Aberdeen match

A man was assaulted and left with a “serious injury” after leaving Ross County’s match against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5.18pm on April 5, less than half-an-hour after the Scottish Premiership tie, in the Station Square area of Dingwall.

The victim was punched by a man shortly after leaving the Global Energy Stadium in the Highland town.

Police are appealing for witnesses and if anyone has any information that may be relevant to the investigation, they are urged to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number CR/0135971/25.

To give information anonymously, people are urged to contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Regarding the latter, police said: “No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

Aberdeen won the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from midfielder Shayden Morris.