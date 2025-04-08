One in hospital after early morning A96 crash between Keith and Fochabers

One casualty has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A96.

Emergency services rushed to the busy road at Forgie between Keith and Fochabers at around 6.40am today following reports of a two-car crash.

A person was then taken to Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin by ambulance staff to be checked over as a precaution.

The road was also closed for a time as emergency services staff worked to clear the road.

Commuters were delayed in the meantime before the road was reopened at around 7.36am.

Traffic is now moving as normal with the road reopened in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A96 between Keith and Fochabers around 6.40am on Tuesday, April 8.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precaution.”