Pensioner dies after being ‘found unconscious in the water’ at Rosehearty harbour

A pensioner has died after being found unconscious in the water at Rosehearty harbour yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the coastal town of Rosehearty near Fraserburgh around 4.30pm on Monday, April 7.

This was following reports of a body in water.

The body of an 81-year-old man was found “unconscious in the water”.

Rosehearty harbour death

Police confirmed that the man died at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Monday, April 7, an 81-year-old man was found unconscious in the water in Rosehearty harbour.

“Emergency services attended, however, the man died at the scene. His family has been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”