Cyclist found dead near Nairn

A cyclist has died after being found “unresponsive” next to his bike on a rural road near Nairn.

The 66-year-old man was found near his Specialized bike on a single-track road in Lethen near Nairn around 3.20pm on Monday, April 7.

It is known locally as Raspberry Hill.

Emergency services attended however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any other vehicles involved in the incident and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“If you were in the area around the time of this incident, please get in touch with officers.

“We are also asking drivers to check dash-cam to see if there is something recorded that could help our enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1956 of 7 April.