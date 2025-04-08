Illegal Travellers’ camp set up near Balmedie Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Illegal Travellers’ camp set up near Balmedie Beach

Several caravans have parked near The Sand Bothy, within Balmedie Country Park.

By Ross Hempseed
Travellers camp set up near Balmedie Beach.
The Travellers camp set up near Balmedie Beach. Image: DC Thomson.

A large group of Travellers have set up camp near Balmedie Beach.

They took up residence over the weekend, near the Sand Bothy within Balmedie Country Park.

There are several large caravans present on the site close to the sandy dunes of Balmedie Beach.

Makeshift clothes lines have been erected, while existing parking barriers have also been used to dry clothes.

In addition to caravans, there was also cars and flat-bed trucks on the site.

Travellers have set up washing lines. Image: DC Thomson.

Balmedie Country Park is known for its scenic beauty, close to the sea and with sand stretching for miles.

It is also a popular visitor spot within the north-east – and its dunes lead into the Trump International Golf Links.

Aberdeenshire Council, which owns the land the Travellers are on, is aware of the situation.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Balmedie Country Park and are in discussion with those involved.

“We work closely with services, police and other partners to ensure any unauthorised encampments are carefully managed and any matters dealt with appropriately.”

Traveller camp set up at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

They have set up close to the Sand Bothy at Balmedie Country Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Once a Traveller camp is set up, the council issues those present with a rule book whose instructions they have to follow.

The council is “responsible for ensuring the balance” between the travellers and settled communities.

Local councillor, Derek Ritchie said: “This is deeply concerning as this is far from an official site.

“As I understand it, they have set up close to the Sand Bothy and may cause operational difficulties for them as we approach their busiest time.

“Balmedie beach is truly beautiful at this time of year given the recent weather.

“Parking spaces will be at a premium and this situation will have just made it even worse.”

It is yet unclear if the council are going to require the travellers to move.

