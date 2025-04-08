Illegal Travellers’ camp set up near Balmedie Beach

A large group of Travellers have set up camp near Balmedie Beach.

They took up residence over the weekend, near the Sand Bothy within Balmedie Country Park.

There are several large caravans present on the site close to the sandy dunes of Balmedie Beach.

Makeshift clothes lines have been erected, while existing parking barriers have also been used to dry clothes.

In addition to caravans, there was also cars and flat-bed trucks on the site.

Balmedie Country Park is known for its scenic beauty, close to the sea and with sand stretching for miles.

It is also a popular visitor spot within the north-east – and its dunes lead into the Trump International Golf Links.

Aberdeenshire Council, which owns the land the Travellers are on, is aware of the situation.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Balmedie Country Park and are in discussion with those involved.

“We work closely with services, police and other partners to ensure any unauthorised encampments are carefully managed and any matters dealt with appropriately.”

Traveller camp set up at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

Once a Traveller camp is set up, the council issues those present with a rule book whose instructions they have to follow.

The council is “responsible for ensuring the balance” between the travellers and settled communities.

Local councillor, Derek Ritchie said: “This is deeply concerning as this is far from an official site.

“As I understand it, they have set up close to the Sand Bothy and may cause operational difficulties for them as we approach their busiest time.

“Balmedie beach is truly beautiful at this time of year given the recent weather.

“Parking spaces will be at a premium and this situation will have just made it even worse.”

It is yet unclear if the council are going to require the travellers to move.