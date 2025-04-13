In Pictures: Swimmers dive into Stonehaven Open Air Pool for fun day

Hundreds turned out as an Aqua Fun Day took place in Stonehaven on Sunday.

The event helped raise much-needed funds for the pool. The venue was buzzing with people enjoying the activities, followed by coffee, tea, and treats.

Chairman of the Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Stephen Harris said “Without fundraising we don’t exist and this is a huge help. It’s also a lot of fun!”

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the action.