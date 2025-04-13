News In Pictures: Swimmers dive into Stonehaven Open Air Pool for fun day Locals and visitors came together to raise funds for the seaside attraction. Aqua Fun day participants and mascot "Splasher" Image: Ethan Williams By Emma Grady April 13 2025, 5:54 pm April 13 2025, 5:54 pm Share In Pictures: Swimmers dive into Stonehaven Open Air Pool for fun day Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6729446/stonehaven-aqua-fun-day-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out as an Aqua Fun Day took place in Stonehaven on Sunday. The event helped raise much-needed funds for the pool. The venue was buzzing with people enjoying the activities, followed by coffee, tea, and treats. Chairman of the Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Stephen Harris said “Without fundraising we don’t exist and this is a huge help. It’s also a lot of fun!” Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the action. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Aqua Fun Day raffle fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Stonehaven Aqua Fun Day and annual fundraiser. Aqua Fun Day instructor.
Conversation