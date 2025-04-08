Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Highlands with some Inverness fares going up over 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Highlands with some Inverness fares going up over 10%

Stagecoach North has confirmed to The P&J that fares across the region will rise from Sunday, April 27.

Stageoach double decker among buses lined up at Inverness bus station.
Stagecoach has announced fares will increase this month . Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

Bus fares in Inverness and across all the Highlands will increase from later this month.

Stagecoach North has announced that fares for services in Inverness, Badenoch, Strathspey, Caithness, Easter Ross, Sutherland, Orkney and Skye will go up from Sunday, April 27..

In Inverness, the cheapest day rider will go up from £4.90 to £5.40, a 10.2% increase.

Bus fares in Inverness will increase by between 8.6% and 10.2%.

The fare hikes in the Highland Capital are shown below:

Inverness Day riders 

  • Zone 1 Day rider: £4.90 to £5.40 – 10.2%
  • Zone 1A Day rider: £5.70 to £6.20 – 8.8%
  • Zone 2 Day rider: £9.20 to £10 – 8.7%
  • Zone 3 Day rider: £16.20 – £17.60 – 8.6%
  • Zone 4 Day rider: £18.8 – £19.80 – 9.4%

Inverness Flexible tickets: 

  • Zone 1 Flexi 5: £19.60 to £21.60 – 10.2%
  • Zone 1 Flexi 10: £34.30 to £37.80 – 10.2%
  • Zone 1A Flexi 5: £22.80 to £24.80 – 8.8%
  • Zone 1A Flexi 10: £39.90 to £43.40 – 8.8%
  • Zone 2 Flexi 5: £36.90 to £40 – 8.7%
  • Zone 2 Flexi 10: £64.40 to £70 – 8.7%
  • Zone 3 Flexi 5: £64.80 to £70.40 – 8.6%
  • Zone 3 Flexi 10: £113.40 to £123.20 – 8.6%
  • Zone 4 Flexi 5: £72.80 to £79.20 – 8.8%
  • Zone 4 Flexi 10: £126.70 to £138.60 – 9.39%

Bus fares to go up across the Highlands

Stagecoach has confirmed that bus fares will also go up in Badenoch, Strathspey, Caithness, Easter Ross, Sutherland, Orkney and Skye.

The following tables show the prices that will be in place from April 27.

New Stagecoach fares for Skye and Orkney: Image: Stagecoach
New bus fares for Orkney and Strathspey. Image: Stagecoach
New bus fares for Thurso and Caithness.

Stagecoach says costs of operation are ‘increasing’

The operator explained that revenue from customer fares is vital for covering the daily expenses of running bus services, including inflationary pressures on fuel and maintenance costs which are increasing the cost of operations.

It claims that fare revenue also enables continued investment in people, technology, and customer service improvements and helps to cover additional costs, such as National Insurance increases.

Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness bus station.
Stagecoach fares will go up from April 27. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

David Beaton, Managing Director at Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

All new fares can be checked on this website.

Conversation