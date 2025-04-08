Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Highlands with some Inverness fares going up over 10%

Bus fares in Inverness and across all the Highlands will increase from later this month.

Stagecoach North has announced that fares for services in Inverness, Badenoch, Strathspey, Caithness, Easter Ross, Sutherland, Orkney and Skye will go up from Sunday, April 27..

In Inverness, the cheapest day rider will go up from £4.90 to £5.40, a 10.2% increase.

Stagecoach bus fares to go up across Inverness and Highlands

Bus fares in Inverness will increase by between 8.6% and 10.2%.

The fare hikes in the Highland Capital are shown below:

Inverness Day riders

Zone 1 Day rider: £4.90 to £5.40 – 10.2%

Zone 1A Day rider: £5.70 to £6.20 – 8.8%

Zone 2 Day rider: £9.20 to £10 – 8.7%

Zone 3 Day rider: £16.20 – £17.60 – 8.6%

Zone 4 Day rider: £18.8 – £19.80 – 9.4%

Inverness Flexible tickets:

Zone 1 Flexi 5: £19.60 to £21.60 – 10.2%

Zone 1 Flexi 10: £34.30 to £37.80 – 10.2%

Zone 1A Flexi 5: £22.80 to £24.80 – 8.8%

Zone 1A Flexi 10: £39.90 to £43.40 – 8.8%

Zone 2 Flexi 5: £36.90 to £40 – 8.7%

Zone 2 Flexi 10: £64.40 to £70 – 8.7%

Zone 3 Flexi 5: £64.80 to £70.40 – 8.6%

Zone 3 Flexi 10: £113.40 to £123.20 – 8.6%

Zone 4 Flexi 5: £72.80 to £79.20 – 8.8%

Zone 4 Flexi 10: £126.70 to £138.60 – 9.39%

Bus fares to go up across the Highlands

Stagecoach has confirmed that bus fares will also go up in Badenoch, Strathspey, Caithness, Easter Ross, Sutherland, Orkney and Skye.

The following tables show the prices that will be in place from April 27.

Stagecoach says costs of operation are ‘increasing’

The operator explained that revenue from customer fares is vital for covering the daily expenses of running bus services, including inflationary pressures on fuel and maintenance costs which are increasing the cost of operations.

It claims that fare revenue also enables continued investment in people, technology, and customer service improvements and helps to cover additional costs, such as National Insurance increases.

David Beaton, Managing Director at Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

All new fares can be checked on this website.