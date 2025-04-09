Club Tropicana boss reveals May Day deals after shock at other Aberdeen venues prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Club Tropicana boss reveals May Day deals after shock at other Aberdeen venues prices

Some venues are charging up to £56 for their May Day events this year.

By Jamie Sinclair
Tony Cochrane
Club owner Tony Cochrane couldn't face hiking up prices for May Day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Club Tropicana boss Tony Cochrane has promised not to break the bank for May Day partygoers amid soaring prices in the Granite City.

With some venues charging up to £56 for day events, Club Tropicana is offering a cheaper alternative.

The retro-themed venue will offer tickets priced at £4-£6 with entry starting from 3pm.

Alongside this, drinks will be 20% off if you sign up for a free Retro Club Card.

Club Tropicana entrance
Club Tropicana on Chapel Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “We don’t want our customers to check their bank balance the next day and be worried about what they’re going to see.

“The last thing we want to do is take advantage of customers.”

Club T wants to keep May Day prices low

The Club Tropicana boss said that it wouldn’t feel right to charge clubbers heightened prices for the day.

Mr Cochrane said: “We don’t want to discourage our customers from going. Paying the fees that some places charge just isn’t in our remit.

“We couldn’t contemplate, especially in this current climate, increasing our prices when Aberdonians just want to have a great day out.

“Sometimes when we charge a tenner for something, we worry if it’s too much.”

Group of people dancing in a club
Party-goers may look to Club T as an affordable option for May Day. Image: Tony Cochrane.

General Manager Grant Wiseman said: “The May Day Holiday Sunday has always been one of Aberdeen’s busiest days for people going out and enjoying themselves.

“Having a day out shouldn’t cost a fortune; we understand that, especially with almost every consumer bill increasing.

“So we want to make it an affordable day out for everyone, which is why we are bucking this crazy trend of increasing door prices on the May Bank Holiday.

“It’ll just be a great day out, great prices and the amazing atmosphere that Club T brings.”

Club boss wants to make May Day ‘one to remember’

Club Tropicana is offering a retro party that won’t break the bank to the tune of anthems from Whitney to Wham and many more.

Downstairs at Venga will be playing 90s and 00s club classics from favourites such as Fatboy Slim, Cascada and Faithless.

Tony Cochrane
Club T owner, Tony Cochrane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Cochrane has been shocked at some of the prices being charged for this year’s events.

He said: “This certainly seems like a more recent phenomenon. I haven’t really noticed venues doing it anywhere other than Aberdeen.

“It’s definitely a change from previous years.

“We want to make this May Bank Holiday one to remember – no overpriced tickets, no nonsense, just good old-fashioned fun.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Skiddle.

