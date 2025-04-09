Club Tropicana boss reveals May Day deals after shock at other Aberdeen venues prices

Club Tropicana boss Tony Cochrane has promised not to break the bank for May Day partygoers amid soaring prices in the Granite City.

With some venues charging up to £56 for day events, Club Tropicana is offering a cheaper alternative.

The retro-themed venue will offer tickets priced at £4-£6 with entry starting from 3pm.

Alongside this, drinks will be 20% off if you sign up for a free Retro Club Card.

Owner Tony Cochrane said: “We don’t want our customers to check their bank balance the next day and be worried about what they’re going to see.

“The last thing we want to do is take advantage of customers.”

Club T wants to keep May Day prices low

The Club Tropicana boss said that it wouldn’t feel right to charge clubbers heightened prices for the day.

Mr Cochrane said: “We don’t want to discourage our customers from going. Paying the fees that some places charge just isn’t in our remit.

“We couldn’t contemplate, especially in this current climate, increasing our prices when Aberdonians just want to have a great day out.

“Sometimes when we charge a tenner for something, we worry if it’s too much.”

General Manager Grant Wiseman said: “The May Day Holiday Sunday has always been one of Aberdeen’s busiest days for people going out and enjoying themselves.

“Having a day out shouldn’t cost a fortune; we understand that, especially with almost every consumer bill increasing.

“So we want to make it an affordable day out for everyone, which is why we are bucking this crazy trend of increasing door prices on the May Bank Holiday.

“It’ll just be a great day out, great prices and the amazing atmosphere that Club T brings.”

Club boss wants to make May Day ‘one to remember’

Club Tropicana is offering a retro party that won’t break the bank to the tune of anthems from Whitney to Wham and many more.

Downstairs at Venga will be playing 90s and 00s club classics from favourites such as Fatboy Slim, Cascada and Faithless.

Mr Cochrane has been shocked at some of the prices being charged for this year’s events.

He said: “This certainly seems like a more recent phenomenon. I haven’t really noticed venues doing it anywhere other than Aberdeen.

“It’s definitely a change from previous years.

“We want to make this May Bank Holiday one to remember – no overpriced tickets, no nonsense, just good old-fashioned fun.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Skiddle.