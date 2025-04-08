Fire crews called to another fire near Kincorth, Aberdeen

Fire crews have been called to yet another fire near woodland at Kincorth in Aberdeen this afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire near Kincorth Hill Local Nature Reserve, locally know as the Gramps.

Crews received the call-out just after 4pm on Tuesday April 8 and one appliance has been deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed there were several trees on fire, with crews tasked with extinguishing the blaze.

It is the third time the fire service has been called out to the area in the past few days.

On Friday, April 4, four appliances were dispatched to the Gramps at about 9pm to extinguish a blaze, with the flames visible from most of Aberdeen.