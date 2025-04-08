Exclusive: Suspected ‘drugs mule’ leaves Colombia for surprise return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Suspected ‘drugs mule’ leaves Colombia for surprise return to Aberdeen

We can today reveal that Ricky Courage is back in the north-east - but the circumstances of his release are unclear.

By Dale Haslam
Ricky Courage, 32, of Bucksburn, is back home from Colombia. Picture: DCT Media
An Aberdeen man held on cocaine smuggling charges in Colombia is back in the Granite City.

Ricky Courage was arrested at a South American airport last September and accused of trying to smuggle almost 2kg of cocaine into Scotland.

However we can today reveal that the 32-year-old has returned to his Bucksburn home – under mysterious circumstances.

How he managed to return to the UK in the wake of such serious charges is unclear – and no British authorities, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, were willing to comment on why he is back on UK shores.

It is understood that Courage was being held under house arrest in the north-west of Colombia pending court proceedings, however, it is not known if the charges were dropped and he was authorised to leave the country legitimately.

Spotted in Aberdeen

It is understood Courage arrived back in the UK in early March.

Several sources have confirmed that Courage – who was once convicted of firebombing a police station – has been spotted in Dyce and Bucksburn in recent weeks.

The UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office previously said in October that it was in contact with Colombian authorities following the arrest of a British national.

We asked the FCDO on multiple occasions this week if they were aware of Courage’s return to the UK.

However, the department’s staff have not provided a statement on the matter after we gave them two days to comment.

Ricky Courage appeared in court in Colombia. Image: Supplied.

However, two sources have provided background on the case.

The first said: “Everyone around here knows exactly what’s happened.

“Ricky was not the mastermind of the cocaine operation. He was lower down the chain, so there are people higher up.

“The authorities will have wanted to know who they are.

“It’s not possible in this day and age for someone to travel from South America to the UK without a passport or undetected – especially if you’re under the eye of the state.

“So he could only have travelled legally – with the full blessing of the authorities.”

The second source, who asked not to be named, said: “Ricky is out and about in Bucksburn and Dyce.

‘Pablo Escobar comparison’

“He hangs around with the same close group of people.

“Around Bucksburn, Ricky is liked – not feared.

“The magnitude of the crime is what’s making people see funny sides to it.

“People in his line of work with the reputation he has generated need to be seen.”

The source suggested Courage was revelling in the notoriety of making it out of a South American jail unscathed.

It is not known if the Columbian authorities returned Courage’s passport, however, he has been telling associates in the north-east that he made it out of South America via multiple boats and planes.

He added: “Those around him are comparing him to Pablo Escobar because of the Colombian link and they are nicknaming someone he knows Griselda Blanco.

“It may well be that he was cleared of any wrongdoing in Colombia.

“It would be easy for that to happen, and then someone has come home and added their own tales to gain more reputation.

“One of the stories is that he escaped and made passage via Ireland, using multiple boats and planes.”

The Colombian jail where Courage was originally held. Supplied by Google Maps

Went to Colombia last year

It is understood that Courage, of Dyce, travelled from the UK to South America in September as a tourist.

He spent a few days in the city of Cartagena – a tourist hub known for its fortress, convents and churches.

Then, on September 29, Courage went to the city’s Rafael Nunez International Airport and checked in a suitcase.

Mr Courage was stopped at Cartagena Airport. Image: Google Maps.

Courage then passed through airport security and was set to take a 10-hour KLM flight to Amsterdam, where he planned to transfer to Scotland.

However, sniffer dogs allegedly flagged a problem with his check-in suitcase.

When agents searched it, they found just shy of 2kg of cocaine wrapped in black plastic.

Authorities have yet to put a value on the drugs.

Before Courage could board the plane, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the Colombian authorities speaking in October, Courage has said he “does not accept responsibility”.

Courage was first held at San Sebastian Temera Prison in Cartegena before being allowed out and transferred to house arrest.