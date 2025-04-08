Exclusive: Suspected ‘drugs mule’ leaves Colombia for surprise return to Aberdeen

An Aberdeen man held on cocaine smuggling charges in Colombia is back in the Granite City.

Ricky Courage was arrested at a South American airport last September and accused of trying to smuggle almost 2kg of cocaine into Scotland.

However we can today reveal that the 32-year-old has returned to his Bucksburn home – under mysterious circumstances.

How he managed to return to the UK in the wake of such serious charges is unclear – and no British authorities, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, were willing to comment on why he is back on UK shores.

It is understood that Courage was being held under house arrest in the north-west of Colombia pending court proceedings, however, it is not known if the charges were dropped and he was authorised to leave the country legitimately.

Spotted in Aberdeen

It is understood Courage arrived back in the UK in early March.

Several sources have confirmed that Courage – who was once convicted of firebombing a police station – has been spotted in Dyce and Bucksburn in recent weeks.

The UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office previously said in October that it was in contact with Colombian authorities following the arrest of a British national.

We asked the FCDO on multiple occasions this week if they were aware of Courage’s return to the UK.

However, the department’s staff have not provided a statement on the matter after we gave them two days to comment.

However, two sources have provided background on the case.

The first said: “Everyone around here knows exactly what’s happened.

“Ricky was not the mastermind of the cocaine operation. He was lower down the chain, so there are people higher up.

“The authorities will have wanted to know who they are.

“It’s not possible in this day and age for someone to travel from South America to the UK without a passport or undetected – especially if you’re under the eye of the state.

“So he could only have travelled legally – with the full blessing of the authorities.”

The second source, who asked not to be named, said: “Ricky is out and about in Bucksburn and Dyce.

‘Pablo Escobar comparison’

“He hangs around with the same close group of people.

“Around Bucksburn, Ricky is liked – not feared.

“The magnitude of the crime is what’s making people see funny sides to it.

“People in his line of work with the reputation he has generated need to be seen.”

The source suggested Courage was revelling in the notoriety of making it out of a South American jail unscathed.

It is not known if the Columbian authorities returned Courage’s passport, however, he has been telling associates in the north-east that he made it out of South America via multiple boats and planes.

He added: “Those around him are comparing him to Pablo Escobar because of the Colombian link and they are nicknaming someone he knows Griselda Blanco.

“It may well be that he was cleared of any wrongdoing in Colombia.

“It would be easy for that to happen, and then someone has come home and added their own tales to gain more reputation.

“One of the stories is that he escaped and made passage via Ireland, using multiple boats and planes.”

Went to Colombia last year

It is understood that Courage, of Dyce, travelled from the UK to South America in September as a tourist.

He spent a few days in the city of Cartagena – a tourist hub known for its fortress, convents and churches.

Then, on September 29, Courage went to the city’s Rafael Nunez International Airport and checked in a suitcase.

Courage then passed through airport security and was set to take a 10-hour KLM flight to Amsterdam, where he planned to transfer to Scotland.

However, sniffer dogs allegedly flagged a problem with his check-in suitcase.

When agents searched it, they found just shy of 2kg of cocaine wrapped in black plastic.

Authorities have yet to put a value on the drugs.

Before Courage could board the plane, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the Colombian authorities speaking in October, Courage has said he “does not accept responsibility”.

Courage was first held at San Sebastian Temera Prison in Cartegena before being allowed out and transferred to house arrest.