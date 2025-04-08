How can you see Deacon Blue in Aberdeen as tickets for Tall Ships festival sell out?

Tickets to see popular Scottish band Deacon Blue at this year’s Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen have sold out.

Known for hits including ‘Dignity’ and ‘Real Gone Kid’ they will kick-off the Quayside Concerts on Friday, July 18.

From a purpose-built 7,000 capacity venue at Peterson Seabase on Regent Quay, they will perform as Tall Ships from across the globe sale into the Granite City for the first time since 1997.

And Deacon Blue are not the only band to play the Port of Aberdeen this summer, with Ministry of Sound Classical performing on July 19.

Tide Lines and Banchory singer Calum Bowie will perform at a free concert the following day, before the events conclude on Monday July 21.

“I Predict a Riot” and “Ruby” indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs will take to the stage the night before the Tall Ships depart the Granite City.

Although sold out, people can still see see Deacon Blue if they buy bundle tickets, which cost £110 and admit buyers to all three paid for concerts.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesman confirmed “only 100” of these tickets remain.

He added: “A handful of tickets remain for the Kaiser Chiefs performance on Monday, July 21 and Ministry of Sound Classical on the Saturday night is selling well.”

The latter has been recently bolstered with the announcement that UK house music icon, Paul Oakenfold, and the north-east’s very own Look Busy Collective will perform as support acts.

Ticket details for free concert to be ‘released soon’

The free Quayside Concert is a non-ticketed event, though admission will be on a first come, first served basis.

Port of Aberdeen confirmed that details about timings and information regarding this “will be released soon”.

Tickets for each individual gig cost £45.