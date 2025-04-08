Missing 16-year-old may be in Aberdeen

A 16-year-old missing boy from the East Midlands of England may be in Aberdeen, police searching for him have confirmed.

Mohammed, whose surname has not been released by police, was last seen in Northampton, 478 miles to the south of the Granite City.

Posting on Facebook, Police Scotland said: “Can you help our colleagues in Northamptonshire Police?

“Mohammed might be in Aberdeen.”

The teenager has links to County Durham, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands areas.

If you see Mohammed, or know where he is, police are urging you to call 999.