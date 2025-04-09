Row over guaranteed interviews for refugees in Aberdeen – as council boss confirms illegal migrants don’t qualify

Aberdeen City Council (ACC) has clarified its position after being accused of offering “guaranteed job interviews” to illegal migrants this week.

Suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe took aim at city leadership yesterday, calling them “a disgrace”.

His comments have since been picked up in the national press and sparked heated debate online.

Now, ACC co-leader Christian Allard has defended the council’s policy that welcomes people to the city and gives them a chance to contribute to society.

The scheme promises ‘new Scots’ the opportunity to be fast-tracked into the interview stage for some apprenticeships with the local authority in both trade and non-trade environments.

‘New Scots’ are defined, in the online scheme description, as being “refugees and asylum seekers in Scottish communities” and also those “who have been refused asylum, and those whose application has been refused but who remain in Scotland”.

This caught the eye of Mr Lowe, who is currently suspended by his party pending an investigation into alleged “verbal threats” against Reform chairman Zia Yousaf.

Posting on X yesterday, he said: “ACC you are a disgrace.

“Illegal migrants are not ‘new Scots’, they are illegal migrants and should be treated as such.”

The post caused a stir online, garnering more than 350,000 views with over 2,000 retweets and 10,000 likes.

Since then, Councillor Allard has met with The Press and Journal to clarify the council’s position on the matter.

He said that anyone taking part in the Guaranteed Interview scheme must have a right to live and work in the UK.

Council co-leader hits back at Rupert Lowe

Asked whether people who have not been granted asylum, or do not have the right to live and work in the UK could apply for the scheme, the answer was made clear.

The Torry councillor said: “For this particular scheme, no. The answer is no.”

He went on to say: “We welcome people into Aberdeen, and we want to make sure they contribute to society as soon as possible.

“That is our main goal, and another goal we have is to make sure they are supported while in Aberdeen.

“Most of the people who come here have suffered traumatic events, war – maybe they are from Syria or Afghanistan, or Ukraine.

“But this particular scheme is for people who have right to work, whom are not asylum seekers or they must at least have refugee status.”

Allard went on to clarify the city council’s position regarding the intake of asylum seekers and refugees.

He said that the scheme was introduced partly to help retain some of those allocated a temporary stay in Aberdeen by the UK Government, and are subsequently granted a legal right to live and work in the country.

“We want people to stay here,” he continued.

“A lot of these people will go back down south down to England, also down to the central belt – particularly to Glasgow.

“But, we want these people to come here and we want to retain them and for them to see Aberdeen is a good place to live and their families.”

Council defends new Scot terminology

Rupert Lowe also took aim at some of the terminology used in the advert for the Guaranteed Interview Scheme in his social media post.

The document did offer a definition to what the council call ‘new Scots,’ and it used that term to refer to those that “had been refused asylum, but remained in the UK.”

Allard went on to defend the use of the term.

He said: “I’m a new Scot.

“These are not only refugees and asylum seekers, it’s anyone that wasn’t born here. This is not a new thing, this has been since before the Second World War.

“It is to welcome those from other countries such as France, Poland and the middle east and Africa – and also from England – we are all new Scots!

“Nowadays it is more for asylum seekers and refugees – they are part of this country.

“It gives them that welcome that Scotland, and the UK used to be so proud of.”

City council issue statement regarding interview scheme

Aberdeen City Council have also issued an official statement after the social media stir, which clarifies their position further.

A council spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council offers a number of guaranteed interview schemes to support applicants who face additional barriers to securing employment.

“One of these is to offer a guaranteed job interview to qualified New Scots, aged between 16-24 applying for an apprenticeship and who meet the minimum requirements of the role.

“The scheme applies to those eligible to work in the UK which is dependent on legal status and all applicants must have the right to live and work in the UK.”