Readers left ‘disgusted’ after learning of plans to potentially shut 17 sheltered housing blocks

Readers of The Press and Journal have been left “disgusted” by a potential move to close 30% of Aberdeenshire’s sheltered housing stock.

We broke the news yesterday that council chiefs are considering closing 17 of the region’s 56 facilities which currently house elderly and disabled residents.

Residents of Invercairn Court near Inverallochy were given a “presentation” on April 1 which gave them two possible outcomes – closure of the facility or a whopping 50% rent increase.

Other facilities such as Renouard Court in Saint Fergus have also received a similar presentation.

The P&J travelled to the village yesterday to hear the views of residents in the face of potential closure.

Those at Invercairn have vowed “not to be moved”.

Readers have also been sharing their views in our comments section and are, almost unanimously, shocked by the news.

Some even say they have been left “disgusted” by the move, and have demanded a re-think from Aberdeenshire Council.

Worried over wellbeing of Aberdeenshire elderly

Many readers expressed their worry over the wellbeing of sheltered housing residents.

Jan Bremner wrote: “Awful, the threat of being up-rooted from the place you call home. Awful at any age, but so much more distressing for an elderly person.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Crawford commented: “Awful that they are being treated like this. Fully support them not moving. Where would they move them to.”

Vicky Gray added: “You call that an option, where is the continuity of care in that I am absolutely astounded and disgusted.”

Some took the opportunity to direct their anger at council leadership, with one wondering “how they can sleep at night.”

Plummy Davi said: “This is absolutely disgusting. How can this be allowed.

“They took away lollypop ladies/men, closed pools, closed libraries, significantly reducing help to vulnerable adults to the point that parents have to stop working to care for their adult children and now closing sheltered housing.

“Why is there not an option to vote a ‘no confidence’.”

While Lorraine Ross wrote: “These people already pay for wardens and services that don’t materialize.

“Shame on you council treating these people like this. No thoughts on their health worrying what happens to them.”

Jennifer Jack added: “How councillors can sleep at night I do not know.

“Absolutely shocking. Wonder if any of their parents are in sheltered housing, would be interesting to know.”

Council say no decision has been made regarding cuts

In a statement issued to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council reiterated that no final decision has been taken on closures.

A spokesperson said: “The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”

Aberdeenshire Council previously announced the need to cut £20m from healthcare spending following spiralling debt.

The P&J has also published a comprehensive list of all of the charges poised to go up in the near future.