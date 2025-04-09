Readers left ‘disgusted’ after learning of plans to potentially shut 17 sheltered housing blocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Readers left ‘disgusted’ after learning of plans to potentially shut 17 sheltered housing blocks

Sheltered housing residents are being presented with two options - closure or a 50% rent increase.

By Graham Fleming
Residents of Invercairn Court
Readers have been left shocked by the news. Image: DC Thomson

Readers of The Press and Journal have been left “disgusted” by a potential move to close 30% of Aberdeenshire’s sheltered housing stock.

We broke the news yesterday that council chiefs are considering closing 17 of the region’s 56 facilities which currently house elderly and disabled residents.

Residents of Invercairn Court near Inverallochy were given a “presentation” on April 1 which gave them two possible outcomes – closure of the facility or a whopping 50% rent increase.

Other facilities such as Renouard Court in Saint Fergus have also received a similar presentation.

Invercairn Court residents were presented with two options at a meeting last week. Image: DC Thomson

The P&J travelled to the village yesterday to hear the views of residents in the face of potential closure.

Those at Invercairn have vowed “not to be moved”.

Readers have also been sharing their views in our comments section and are, almost unanimously, shocked by the news.

Some even say they have been left “disgusted” by the move, and have demanded a re-think from Aberdeenshire Council.

Worried over wellbeing of Aberdeenshire elderly

Many readers expressed their worry over the wellbeing of sheltered housing residents.

Jan Bremner wrote: “Awful, the threat of being up-rooted from the place you call home. Awful at any age, but so much more distressing for an elderly person.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Crawford commented: “Awful that they are being treated like this. Fully support them not moving. Where would they move them to.”

Invercairn Court residents Marie Murdoch, left, and Sheila Duthie were left devastated by the news. Image: DC Thomson

Vicky Gray added: “You call that an option, where is the continuity of care in that I am absolutely astounded and disgusted.”

Some took the opportunity to direct their anger at council leadership, with one wondering “how they can sleep at night.”

Plummy Davi said: “This is absolutely disgusting. How can this be allowed.

“They took away lollypop ladies/men, closed pools, closed libraries, significantly reducing help to vulnerable adults to the point that parents have to stop working to care for their adult children and now closing sheltered housing.

“Why is there not an option to vote a ‘no confidence’.”

Renourd Court
Renouard Court is being considered for closure. Image: Google Maps.

While Lorraine Ross wrote: “These people already pay for wardens and services that don’t materialize.

“Shame on you council treating these people like this. No thoughts on their health worrying what happens to them.”

Jennifer Jack added: “How councillors can sleep at night I do not know.

“Absolutely shocking. Wonder if any of their parents are in sheltered housing, would be interesting to know.”

Council say no decision has been made regarding cuts

In a statement issued to The P&J, Aberdeenshire Council reiterated that no final decision has been taken on closures.

A spokesperson said: “The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”

Aberdeenshire Council previously announced the need to cut £20m from healthcare spending following spiralling debt.

The P&J has also published a comprehensive list of all of the charges poised to go up in the near future.

Conversation