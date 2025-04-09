Mary White credits her 100 years to an active mind as she celebrates milestone birthday in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mary White credits her 100 years to an active mind as she celebrates milestone birthday in Fraserburgh

The centenarian celebrated her big day with a surprise party alongside family and loved ones.

By Jamie Sinclair
Mary White and family
Mary celebrated alongside her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Image supplied.

Mary White, from Fraserburgh, has credited an active mind with keeping her strong as she turns 100.

Surrounded by friends and family, she was treated to a surprise party at her home on Tuesday.

However, her son Brian White noted how she had her suspicions something was up in the lead up to her big day.

“Nothing gets past her,” he said. “She is still very alert. I think she was interrogating people earlier, but no one let it slip.”

Alongside her party, Mary received a letter from the King congratulating her on the milestone.

Mary said: “I had a lovely time. It was so nice to see and bring everyone together.

“There were cousins and people there that I hadn’t seen in quite a long time.

“I have the best family in the world.”

The key to living a long and happy life

Mary credits her long life to simply “good health”.

Brian elaborated further on this, saying, “Outside of childbirth, I don’t think she had ever been in the hospital.

“She took a bad fall around Christmas last year, which was worrying as she was really poorly, and we hadn’t seen her like that.

“Since then, she’s made a brilliant recovery.

“Even though she is in sheltered housing, she cooks herself three meals a day. Twice a day, she gets visits from carers.”

Mary White and her birthday cake
Mary was delighted with her cake. Image: Supplied.

Following her fall, there were telltale signs Mary would be back to her best after recovery.

“I knew when she started knitting again that she would be back to normal. She’s knitted for as long as I can remember,” Brian said.

“She keeps herself so alert. Her knitting, alongside countless crosswords and word searches, helps to keep her mind active.

“One of her best friends is the newspaper. She’s been a reader of the Press and Journal for as long as I can remember, and I’m in my 60s.”

A life lived to the fullest and still going strong

Mary was born to William and Mary Rollo on April 8, 1925, in Lonmay.

One of seven children, Mary enjoyed a country upbringing alongside her siblings.

Once the time came, she made the move into town, where she started working as a bus conductoress.

It was here in Fraserburgh that she met Brian’s father, Jackie White, who, after a spell in the army, had several jobs, including as a bus driver.

Mary worked in the role for several years before giving birth to their first son, Brian.

Brian was soon followed by his brother Graeme.

Over the years, Marie has become a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, with three of each being welcomed into the family.

Mary White holding her birthday card from the King
Mary was keen to show off her card to her guests and other residents of the sheltered housing. Image: supplied.

Sadly, Jackie passed away at the turn of the millennium, however, Mary stayed strong and has tried to live each day to the fullest.

Joined by her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids, two of Mary’s surviving siblings made the trip for her birthday.

Murray, who is in his late 80s, and Daisy, who is 92, came along for the surprise.

Dorothy, 94, was unable to make it, and sadly, the two other siblings, Billy and Lynne, have both passed away.

In her retirement, Brian thinks his mother has found peace.

He said: “She’s seemed far more comfortable in her elder years; there was a lot of difficult times after the war.

“She’s always enjoyed life, but she’s really just got on with it and tried to make the most of everything.

“There’s nothing she enjoys more than keeping up to date with what all the family are doing.”

Conversation