Mary White credits her 100 years to an active mind as she celebrates milestone birthday in Fraserburgh

Mary White, from Fraserburgh, has credited an active mind with keeping her strong as she turns 100.

Surrounded by friends and family, she was treated to a surprise party at her home on Tuesday.

However, her son Brian White noted how she had her suspicions something was up in the lead up to her big day.

“Nothing gets past her,” he said. “She is still very alert. I think she was interrogating people earlier, but no one let it slip.”

Alongside her party, Mary received a letter from the King congratulating her on the milestone.

Mary said: “I had a lovely time. It was so nice to see and bring everyone together.

“There were cousins and people there that I hadn’t seen in quite a long time.

“I have the best family in the world.”

The key to living a long and happy life

Mary credits her long life to simply “good health”.

Brian elaborated further on this, saying, “Outside of childbirth, I don’t think she had ever been in the hospital.

“She took a bad fall around Christmas last year, which was worrying as she was really poorly, and we hadn’t seen her like that.

“Since then, she’s made a brilliant recovery.

“Even though she is in sheltered housing, she cooks herself three meals a day. Twice a day, she gets visits from carers.”

Following her fall, there were telltale signs Mary would be back to her best after recovery.

“I knew when she started knitting again that she would be back to normal. She’s knitted for as long as I can remember,” Brian said.

“She keeps herself so alert. Her knitting, alongside countless crosswords and word searches, helps to keep her mind active.

“One of her best friends is the newspaper. She’s been a reader of the Press and Journal for as long as I can remember, and I’m in my 60s.”

A life lived to the fullest and still going strong

Mary was born to William and Mary Rollo on April 8, 1925, in Lonmay.

One of seven children, Mary enjoyed a country upbringing alongside her siblings.

Once the time came, she made the move into town, where she started working as a bus conductoress.

It was here in Fraserburgh that she met Brian’s father, Jackie White, who, after a spell in the army, had several jobs, including as a bus driver.

Mary worked in the role for several years before giving birth to their first son, Brian.

Brian was soon followed by his brother Graeme.

Over the years, Marie has become a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, with three of each being welcomed into the family.

Sadly, Jackie passed away at the turn of the millennium, however, Mary stayed strong and has tried to live each day to the fullest.

Joined by her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids, two of Mary’s surviving siblings made the trip for her birthday.

Murray, who is in his late 80s, and Daisy, who is 92, came along for the surprise.

Dorothy, 94, was unable to make it, and sadly, the two other siblings, Billy and Lynne, have both passed away.

In her retirement, Brian thinks his mother has found peace.

He said: “She’s seemed far more comfortable in her elder years; there was a lot of difficult times after the war.

“She’s always enjoyed life, but she’s really just got on with it and tried to make the most of everything.

“There’s nothing she enjoys more than keeping up to date with what all the family are doing.”