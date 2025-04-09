Cheap deals on chocolates, booze and luxury grub as prices SLASHED ahead of Aberdeen M&S food hall closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheap deals on chocolates, booze and luxury grub as prices SLASHED ahead of Aberdeen M&S food hall closure

Some items at the St Nicholas Centre store were discounted by 75%.

By Jamie Sinclair
Chocolates were proving popular. Image: Supplied.
Marks and Spencer customers are running out of time to pick up their favourite treats from the St Nicholas Centre store.

The store’s food hall will close permanently tomorrow, amid the £15 million expansion of the Union Square venue.

The newly refurbished food hall and cafe will open at Union Square on Friday.

Other departments in the St Nicholas Street shop will close as the summer approaches.

And there were huge savings to be made in there today as scores of tasty treats were listed as reduced to clear.

Bargain hunters could pick up items such as beer, chocolates and even luxury beef wellingtons for a fraction of their usual price.

The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery. Image: Marks and Spencer

Some of the deals on offer

  • Beef Wellington was reduced from £60 down to £15
  • Salmon En Croute was reduced from £40 down to £10

    There were some huge markdowns ahead of tomorrow’s closure. Image: Supplied.
  • 920g of Scottish salmon side was reduced from £35 down to £6.25
    There were big discounts on salmon at the store. Image: Supplied.

    Will you be picking up some of the bargains? Image: Supplied.
  • Best Ever prawn toast is down from £8 to £2
  • Swiss chocolates were only £4
  • Bottles of shampoo and conditioner were selling for under £1
  • Four-packs of Brewdog beers could be picked up for £4.67
  • Bottles of Paulaner were only £1.93
  • A Garlic and Herb Beef Joint was £12.50 and is now £3.12

Items won’t be around for long, however, the revamped food hall at Union Square will open on Friday following tomorrow’s closure.

M&S store manager, Luke Smith, said: “This is a game-changer for shoppers, offering customers an exciting new food hall with delicious, great quality food and the trusted value they expect from M&S.”

