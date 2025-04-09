Cheap deals on chocolates, booze and luxury grub as prices SLASHED ahead of Aberdeen M&S food hall closure

Marks and Spencer customers are running out of time to pick up their favourite treats from the St Nicholas Centre store.

The store’s food hall will close permanently tomorrow, amid the £15 million expansion of the Union Square venue.

The newly refurbished food hall and cafe will open at Union Square on Friday.

Other departments in the St Nicholas Street shop will close as the summer approaches.

And there were huge savings to be made in there today as scores of tasty treats were listed as reduced to clear.

Bargain hunters could pick up items such as beer, chocolates and even luxury beef wellingtons for a fraction of their usual price.

Some of the deals on offer

Beef Wellington was reduced from £60 down to £15

Salmon En Croute was reduced from £40 down to £10

920g of Scottish salmon side was reduced from £35 down to £6.25

Best Ever prawn toast is down from £8 to £2

Swiss chocolates were only £4

Bottles of shampoo and conditioner were selling for under £1

Four-packs of Brewdog beers could be picked up for £4.67

Bottles of Paulaner were only £1.93

A Garlic and Herb Beef Joint was £12.50 and is now £3.12