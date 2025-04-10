Aberdeen couple met the old-fashioned way – and are still laughing together as they celebrate 70 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen couple met the old-fashioned way – and are still laughing together as they celebrate 70 years of marriage

Bill and Evelyn Whyte gave advice on how to negotiate a successful relationship.

Evelyn and Bill White.
Evelyn and Bill Whyte have now been married for 70 years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen couple who have been married for 70 years have said the best advice is to never go to bed on an argument.

Bill, who turned 90 today, and 88-year-old Evelyn Whyte live in the Summerhill area of the city, got married on April 9, 1955.

Originally from Fife, the couple met at secondary school in Cowdenbeath, although they both admit they did not “hit it off” immediately.

The Press and Journal went to their home in Aberdeen to discuss what being married for seven decades is like.

Bill and Evelyn White.
The happy couple on their wedding day. Image: Supplied.

“It feels just like yesterday,” Bill – who clearly has a mischievous sense of humour – said.

“We were having a disagreement just five minutes ago. I said, ‘you better stop’,” his wife Evelyn interjected in a joking manner.

Bill and Evelyn met the old-fashioned way

With dating apps and websites a common way for people to meet their partner in 2025, the platinum anniversary couple met in the most common way of the 1950s – dancing.

“We had no places like nightclubs or lounges to take girls out,” Bill said, adding: “You only went to dancing and that’s the only place boys met girls.”

Evelyn and Bill White.
Evelyn and Bill in the 1970s. Image: Supplied.

In 1963, the couple – along with their son Brian – moved from Fife to the new town of Cumbernauld.

During their stay there, the couple welcomed two more sons, Grahame and Kevin.

Rubislaw Terrace.
Bill moved to Rubislaw Terrace in Aberdeen’s west end in 1971. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

An assistant electrical engineer, in 1971 Bill was appointed the principal engineer within the city architects department of the then Corporation (council) of the City of Aberdeen.

Living in a “lovely” flat provided by the council on Rubislaw Terrace in west end, Evelyn and the couple’s three sons delayed their move to Aberdeen by “nearly a year” to allow their eldest to complete his highers at school.

A home in Aberdeen for the Whyte family

Due to Aberdeen’s burgeoning oil industry, properties were hot commodities in the city in the 1970s.

Bill decided to act quickly and snapped up a family home at Harcourt Road in the Midstocket area.

“She didn’t see it,” Bill tells me.

“I got a photograph taken of it and sent it down saying, ‘I hope you like it’.”

Evelyn certainly did like it, as the couple lived there for 30 years. They then moved to their current bungalow in the early 2000s.

Bill and Evelyn White with Lord Provost David Cameron.
Lord Provost David Cameron visited the couple at their home to congratulate them yesterday. Image: Supplied.

Whytes are now great-grandparents

As well as having three children, who are all now on pensions themselves, the couple are also grandparents to three and have two great-grandchildren.

The couple made a life for themselves in the north-east, with Evelyn teaching at Fernielea School and “many others”.

Royal platinum anniversary card.
The couple received a platinum anniversary card from King Charles and The Queen. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2005, the Whytes celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, which fell on the same day as the wedding of the now King Charles and The Queen.

Son Graeme chirped in: “Every time we’ve got to a milestone, when it was 50 we couldn’t quite believe it. Then it was 60. I don’t know that any of us ever anticipated getting to 70.”

They received a congratulatory card from King Charles and The Queen at the weekend to celebrate them reaching their 70th anniversary.

The Marcliffe Hotel.
The couple’s 70th wedding anniversary celebrations were held at the Marcliffe Hotel last night. Image: Aspectus.

Yesterday they had a family celebration at the plush Marcliffe Hotel, which included a champagne reception and a private meal.

Lord Provost David Cameron, who, in his role as lord lieutenant visited to congratulate them on the milestone.

Due to Bill’s 90th birthday being today, the happy couple have decided to “push the boat out” and treat themselves and are staying in the hotel’s junior suite.

Bill and Evelyn say ‘it’s give and take’

Bill’s advice for a successful marriage is simple.

“It’s give and take,” he told me.

“We have arguments, but you try and resolve the argument during the day.

“Don’t go to bed on an argument, you wouldn’t want to harbour things like that.”

“I can still laugh with my wife, that’s the main thing.”

