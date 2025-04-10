Red Arrows coming to Aberdeen for Tall Ships festival

The world-famous Red Arrows will fly over the skies of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships Races in July.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team will stage a thrilling aerial display of precision teamwork, close formations and dynamic flying.

They will perform while more than 50 Tall Ships are berthed at the Port of Aberdeen as part of the event, which lasts from July 19-22.

The 22-minute show – currently being polished before the Red Arrows start their 61st season – will take place on Monday, July 21, just off the Aberdeen shoreline.

The viewpoint for the stirring show will be at the Beach Esplanade.

Organisers of the event said they were thrilled to announce the Red Arrows would be coming to the event, which starts 100 days from now.

That excitement was shared by squadron leader Jon Bond, who leads the nine-jet Red Arrows as Red 1, with the the elite team preparing for a return to the Tall Ships in Aberdeen having previously flown at the 1991 event.

Mr Bond said: “We can’t wait to bring our new Red Arrows display to Aberdeen this summer. We are always humbled by the brilliant, large crowds that turn out for our shows in Scotland.”

Aberdonians to be ‘inspired by relentless pursuit of excellence’

The squadron leader said each season the team changes their display to ensure it remains innovative and true to the Red Arrows’ pedigree of providing a non-stop, flowing and entertaining performances.

He added: “This dedication, by our entire 150-strong team, is typical of the approach found across the Royal Air Force, whatever the role or situation.

“I hope you can join us in Aberdeen for our display at the Tall Ships event and are inspired by this relentless pursuit of excellence.”

As well as the announcement of the Red Arrows, it has been confirmed the Band of the HM Royal Marines Scotland will provide the fanfare at the event’s opening ceremony and join the crew parade through the heart of Aberdeen on July 20.

Director of music with the Royal Marines Band, Captain Ann Miller RM, said: “We are delighted to return and celebrate the shared seafaring heritage that resonates between the City of Aberdeen, the Royal Marines and the Tall Ships Races.

“It will be an honour and a privilege for our musicians to be part of the celebrations and to showcase the precision and musical excellence the Royal Marines Band pride themselves on.”