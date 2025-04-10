Red Arrows coming to Aberdeen for Tall Ships festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Red Arrows coming to Aberdeen for Tall Ships festival

The jets will perform over the city during July's event.

By Chris Cromar
Two Red Arrows aircrafts side by side.
The Red Arrows are coming to Aberdeen. Image: Jasperimage.

The world-famous Red Arrows will fly over the skies of Aberdeen during the Tall Ships Races in July.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team will stage a thrilling aerial display of precision teamwork, close formations and dynamic flying.

They will perform while more than 50 Tall Ships are berthed at the Port of Aberdeen as part of the event, which lasts from July 19-22.

The 22-minute show – currently being polished before the Red Arrows start their 61st season – will take place on Monday, July 21, just off the Aberdeen shoreline.

The viewpoint for the stirring show will be at the Beach Esplanade.

Organisers of the event said they were thrilled to announce the Red Arrows would be coming to the event, which starts 100 days from now.

Red Arrows in formation.
The Red Arrows will fly above Aberdeen during the Tall Ships Races. Image: Jasperimage.

That excitement was shared by squadron leader Jon Bond, who leads the nine-jet Red Arrows as Red 1, with the the elite team preparing for a return to the Tall Ships in Aberdeen having previously flown at the 1991 event.

Mr Bond said: “We can’t wait to bring our new Red Arrows display to Aberdeen this summer. We are always humbled by the brilliant, large crowds that turn out for our shows in Scotland.”

Aberdonians to be ‘inspired by relentless pursuit of excellence’

The squadron leader said each season the team changes their display to ensure it remains innovative and true to the Red Arrows’ pedigree of providing a non-stop, flowing and entertaining performances.

He added: “This dedication, by our entire 150-strong team, is typical of the approach found across the Royal Air Force, whatever the role or situation.

“I hope you can join us in Aberdeen for our display at the Tall Ships event and are inspired by this relentless pursuit of excellence.”

As well as the announcement of the Red Arrows, it has been confirmed the Band of the HM Royal Marines Scotland will provide the fanfare at the event’s opening ceremony and join the crew parade through the heart of Aberdeen on July 20.

Tall Ships bunting.
It is now just 100 days until the Tall Ships come to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Director of music with the Royal Marines Band, Captain Ann Miller RM, said: “We are delighted to return and celebrate the shared seafaring heritage that resonates between the City of Aberdeen, the Royal Marines and the Tall Ships Races.

“It will be an honour and a privilege for our musicians to be part of the celebrations and to showcase the precision and musical excellence the Royal Marines Band pride themselves on.”

