GALLERY: Aboyne sizzles as Scotland basks in spring sunshine

Scotland basked in an unexpected burst of sunshine, as April delivered a surprise heatwave that felt more like midsummer than spring.

Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 22.1°C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. The heat brought a touch of summer to the northeast, as locals enjoyed clear skies and warm sunshine more typical of July than early April.

The unusually warm and dry conditions also brought very high pollen levels and an increased wildfire risk, but it might not be summer just yet, with cooler, damper weather expected to return by the weekend.

Our photographers went out to capture the sun seekers