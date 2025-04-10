GALLERY: Aboyne sizzles as Scotland basks in spring sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Aboyne sizzles as Scotland basks in spring sunshine

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire basked in unseasonal warmth as temperatures soared past 20°C

Aberdeenshire enjoyed a burst of summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Scotland basked in an unexpected burst of sunshine, as April delivered a surprise heatwave that felt more like midsummer than spring.

Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 22.1°C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. The heat brought a touch of summer to the northeast, as locals enjoyed clear skies and warm sunshine more typical of July than early April.

The unusually warm and dry conditions also brought very high pollen levels and an increased wildfire risk, but it might not be summer just yet, with cooler, damper weather expected to return by the weekend.

Our photographers went out to capture the sun seekers

Flora and Eilidh Burke. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alfie Ingram enjoys his ice pop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cyclists take in the warm weather. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Carol, Ryleigh and Lauren Clark with dog Gus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
River Dee in Aboyne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cooling off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Enjoying the sun in Aboyne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sunbathing by the River Dee in Aboyne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Walking dogs at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A warm day for Golf at the Kings Links, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Seaton Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lunchtime in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

