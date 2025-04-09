Part of A96 in Elgin to close for fatal crash reconstruction

Part of the A96 will be closed in Elgin tonight to allow for the reconstruction of a fatal crash.

The route – which links the Moray town to Inverness – will shut from 11pm between Reiket Lane and Coxton Park.

The incident took place in the early hours of February 22, which resulted in a pedestrian being killed after being involved in a collision with an ambulance.

A 40-year-old man was the victim, with an ambulance responding to an emergency call at the time.

A name has yet to be released of the victim, who died a short time later.

According to police, the route will be closed for “approximately” an hour.

A Facebook post from the force said: “There will be no formal diversion in place, however vehicles are advised to use the B9103 to Lossiemouth during the period of closure.”

Police appeal shared after man’s death

After the man’s death in February, Road Policing Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area, however, I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the ambulance or pedestrian before the collision.

“Motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A96 between 3.00am and 3.30am today [February 22] are asked to review their footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0494 of February 22.