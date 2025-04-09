Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into Stonehaven butcher shop

Two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance after a car crashed into a building in Stonehaven town centre.

The incident happened at about 4.10pm this afternoon and involved two vehicles, with police being called to the scene.

Pictures show one car – a BMW X2 – has been damaged after ploughing into the wall where Charles McHardy Butchers is located on Market Square, at the corner of Barclay Street.

The front of the car has been badly damaged, with its airbags being dispatched as a result.

The road was closed to traffic while recovery for the vehicle was arranged.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 4.10pm on Wednesday, April 9, police received a report of a two vehicle crash in Barclay Street, Stonehaven.

“Police and SAS [Scottish Ambulance Service] attended and two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”