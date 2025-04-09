‘Large group of youths’ involved in Aberdeen city centre disturbance

Police are trying to trace a “large group of youths” who were involved in a disturbance in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm in the Union Terrace area.

A picture shows two police cars parked outside KFC and Lakeland on Union Street.

As well as this, six police officers were seen standing next to the entrance to the fast food takeaway and restaurant.

‘Inquiries are ongoing to trace the group’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “At around 5.40pm on Wednesday, April 9, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of youths in the Union Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the group.”