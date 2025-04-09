Fire breaks out at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

Fire crews have been sent to tackle a fire that has broken out at Suie Hill, near Tullynessle in Aberdeenshire, this evening.

The popular walking site, which is also located close to Clatt, now has a crew from Huntly sent in to investigate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were alerted to the situation at 9.16pm.

An eyewitness, who reported it to 101, said: “Looks like a hill fire up near the crest of Suie Hill.”

