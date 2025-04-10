Opening date for new Aberdeen Wingstop confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date for new Aberdeen Wingstop confirmed

The Union Square restaurant staff are getting ready to welcome Granite City chicken lovers.

By Graham Fleming
The restaurant is set to open soon. Image: Supplied
The restaurant is set to open soon. Image: Supplied

The opening date for Aberdeen’s first Wingstop restaurant has been confirmed.

Staff at the American-style chicken shop have confirmed that their upcoming Union Square restaurant is set to open for business as of April 28.

That’s after the American fast-food business went on a hiring surge last month to recruit staff for the new unit.

The restaurant has now been fully staffed, and onlookers at the Aberdeen shopping centre can see them being trained on-site ahead of the big opening day.

The Press and Journal previously said it would spend £250,000 on renovating the former Handmade Burger Co. unit between Brewdog and Nando’s in planning documents.

Staff can be seen training in-store. Image: Supplied

This announcement means that Aberdeen fast-food lovers do not have long to wait to try Wingstop’s famous chicken, with a grand opening planned later this month.

The restaurant boasts more than 1,600 locations across the globe, and is already open in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

What is Wingstop?

The brand is famous for its chicken wings, which are accompanied by a wide choice of “bold” dips.

Lemon Pepper, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub are only some of the options.

They can be accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries that also come with a variety of dusts and dips.

Conversation