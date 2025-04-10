Opening date for new Aberdeen Wingstop confirmed

The opening date for Aberdeen’s first Wingstop restaurant has been confirmed.

Staff at the American-style chicken shop have confirmed that their upcoming Union Square restaurant is set to open for business as of April 28.

That’s after the American fast-food business went on a hiring surge last month to recruit staff for the new unit.

The restaurant has now been fully staffed, and onlookers at the Aberdeen shopping centre can see them being trained on-site ahead of the big opening day.

The Press and Journal previously said it would spend £250,000 on renovating the former Handmade Burger Co. unit between Brewdog and Nando’s in planning documents.

This announcement means that Aberdeen fast-food lovers do not have long to wait to try Wingstop’s famous chicken, with a grand opening planned later this month.

The restaurant boasts more than 1,600 locations across the globe, and is already open in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

What is Wingstop?

The brand is famous for its chicken wings, which are accompanied by a wide choice of “bold” dips.

Lemon Pepper, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub are only some of the options.

They can be accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries that also come with a variety of dusts and dips.

