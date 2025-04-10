Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after crash on A830 Fort William to Mallaig road

A woman was taken to hospital by helicopter after a one-vehicle crash on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

The male driver of the car was also taken to hospital in Fort William.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, near Locheilside train station.

The conditions of the man and woman are unknown.

The car ended up in a ditch on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm a grey-coloured Toyota Rav4 Excel vehicle was travelling on the A830 from Fort William towards Mallaig when it left the carriageway and landed in a ditch near Locheilside train station.

“The 39-year-old male driver was taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William, and a 34-year-old female passenger was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.”

The road was closed for investigation but reopened at 3.45pm.

Constable Gabriel Cameron at Fort William Road Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1761 of 9 April 2025.

