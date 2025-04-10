Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after crash on A830 Fort William to Mallaig road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after crash on A830 Fort William to Mallaig road

The A830 was closed for investigation following the incident on the Fort William to Mallaig road.

By Louise Glen
Police are appealing for information following an incident on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road when a woman was flown to hospital.
Police are appealing for information. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman was taken to hospital by helicopter after a one-vehicle crash on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

The male driver of the car was also taken to hospital in Fort William.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, near Locheilside train station.

The conditions of the man and woman are unknown.

The car ended up in a ditch on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm a grey-coloured Toyota Rav4 Excel vehicle was travelling on the A830 from Fort William towards Mallaig when it left the carriageway and landed in a ditch near Locheilside train station.

“The 39-year-old male driver was taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William, and a 34-year-old female passenger was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.”

The road was closed for investigation but reopened at 3.45pm.

Constable Gabriel Cameron at Fort William Road Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1761 of 9 April 2025.

