Sheltered housing residents told ‘Without change we’ll lose £135 million over the next 30 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Sheltered housing residents told ‘Without change we’ll lose £135 million over the next 30 years’

Aberdeenshire Council's housing manager Andrew Mackie sat down with The Press and Journal to discuss budget decisions, reduced demand and residents' wellbeing.

By Graham Fleming
Kinbroom House was visited today by council staff. Image: DC Thomson
Kinbroom House was visited today by council staff. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing manager has told sheltered housing residents who fear for their homes that he is listening to their concerns.

He opened up on a “difficult” period as a major review of the region’s supported accommodation continues.

In recent days, elderly and disabled residents have told the Press and Journal, in the most emotional terms, of their fears they will lose their homes and communities.

The council is considering the closure of as many as 17 sheltered housing sites in the region – a full 30% of its sites – in an effort to save cash.

Andrew Mackie – front and centre in the ongoing consultation into their “financial viability” of sheltered housing – has been visiting residents over the past two weeks.

Already he has broken the news to residents at Invercairn Court in Inverallochy, Renouard Court in St Fergus and now Kinbroom House in Rothienorman that their homes are at risk.

The council continues to stress that no final decision has been made.

But the threat has been hugely upsetting for many sheltered housing residents, with some reduced to tears by the news.

Mr Mackie, who sat down with The Press and Journal today after visiting Rothienorman, says he “absolutely understands” the feedback he has received.

As he spoke, the council was clarifying the dire situation it finds itself in.

In a statement sent to the P&J, his colleague Ally Macleod, head of housing and building standards, said: “Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”

Housing head opens up over ‘tough’ meetings

Speaking to us at a resident’s meeting at Rothie Village Hall, Mr Mackie stressed he is trying his best to understand resident’s concerns.

“We absolutely understand tenants’ feelings,” he said.

“What we are saying to tenants while conducting these meetings is that we want feedback and welcome it.

“We are listening, and we are taking everything into consideration.

“We understand the level of concern within these communities and we want to listen to tenants and listen to their problems.

“There is no requirement to complete this whole process quickly.

“It is about making sure we get this process right.”

The village of Inverallochy came together to protest against the proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson

Many residents fear the loss of their homes is as good as a done deal and some have announced their intention to defy any attempts to remove them.

Mr Mackie said: “I think that is only natural.

“They are doing the right thing in terms of making their feelings heard and speaking to their representatives about it.

“We would never seek to prevent that.

“We are trying our best to understand people’s thoughts and feelings at a difficult time.

“There have of course been varied viewpoints.

“Places like Invercairn have been particularly vocal and we of course take that on board.

“Residents should be concerned about what we are saying. We are offering our support to help them.”

Andrew Mackie addresses ‘falling demand’ claim

He also touched on the recent assertion that there is “falling demand” for sheltered housing in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Mackie said: “It is one of the criteria that we did look at in terms of the assessment of the entire sheltered housing portfolio.

“We also looked at the cost of repairs and maintenance and of staffing, as well as our plan for 30 years into the future – our business plan.

“And what we have seen is that, yes, there has been a reduction in demand for places in more rural areas.

Invercairn Court is at risk of closure. Image: DC Thomson

“That may be considered slightly unusual because, of course, we have an aging population all over Aberdeenshire and across the entire country.

“During the pandemic, sheltered housing was considered a clinical setting by the Scottish Government.

“And that meant there wasn’t as fast a return to socialisation as other places.

“We suspect that the end of the pandemic could have put others off applying for sheltered housing – though we wouldn’t say that’s the whole reason.

“Another element is that people are finding it more and more of a struggle to live in these remote places, because of access to services, such as doctor’s surgeries.”

He said such concerns featured in feedback from tenants.

Aberdeenshire Council face large housing losses

Mr Mackie’s comments follow a fresh council statement laying out the necessity for cuts.

In a statement to The P&J, head of housing and building standards at Aberdeenshire Council, Ally Macleod, said: “What we’re seeing just now is more people living independently at home, and as a result we have seen demand for accommodation in some of our sheltered housing schemes fall.

“Our schemes are funded solely by tenants, and our new strategy will aim to provide a modern, sustainable service that offers best value.

“Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”

Conversation