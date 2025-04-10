Sheltered housing residents told ‘Without change we’ll lose £135 million over the next 30 years’

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing manager has told sheltered housing residents who fear for their homes that he is listening to their concerns.

He opened up on a “difficult” period as a major review of the region’s supported accommodation continues.

In recent days, elderly and disabled residents have told the Press and Journal, in the most emotional terms, of their fears they will lose their homes and communities.

The council is considering the closure of as many as 17 sheltered housing sites in the region – a full 30% of its sites – in an effort to save cash.

Andrew Mackie – front and centre in the ongoing consultation into their “financial viability” of sheltered housing – has been visiting residents over the past two weeks.

Already he has broken the news to residents at Invercairn Court in Inverallochy, Renouard Court in St Fergus and now Kinbroom House in Rothienorman that their homes are at risk.

The council continues to stress that no final decision has been made.

But the threat has been hugely upsetting for many sheltered housing residents, with some reduced to tears by the news.

Mr Mackie, who sat down with The Press and Journal today after visiting Rothienorman, says he “absolutely understands” the feedback he has received.

As he spoke, the council was clarifying the dire situation it finds itself in.

In a statement sent to the P&J, his colleague Ally Macleod, head of housing and building standards, said: “Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”

Housing head opens up over ‘tough’ meetings

Speaking to us at a resident’s meeting at Rothie Village Hall, Mr Mackie stressed he is trying his best to understand resident’s concerns.

“We absolutely understand tenants’ feelings,” he said.

“What we are saying to tenants while conducting these meetings is that we want feedback and welcome it.

“We are listening, and we are taking everything into consideration.

“We understand the level of concern within these communities and we want to listen to tenants and listen to their problems.

“There is no requirement to complete this whole process quickly.

“It is about making sure we get this process right.”

Many residents fear the loss of their homes is as good as a done deal and some have announced their intention to defy any attempts to remove them.

Mr Mackie said: “I think that is only natural.

“They are doing the right thing in terms of making their feelings heard and speaking to their representatives about it.

“We would never seek to prevent that.

“We are trying our best to understand people’s thoughts and feelings at a difficult time.

“There have of course been varied viewpoints.

“Places like Invercairn have been particularly vocal and we of course take that on board.

“Residents should be concerned about what we are saying. We are offering our support to help them.”

Andrew Mackie addresses ‘falling demand’ claim

He also touched on the recent assertion that there is “falling demand” for sheltered housing in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Mackie said: “It is one of the criteria that we did look at in terms of the assessment of the entire sheltered housing portfolio.

“We also looked at the cost of repairs and maintenance and of staffing, as well as our plan for 30 years into the future – our business plan.

“And what we have seen is that, yes, there has been a reduction in demand for places in more rural areas.

“That may be considered slightly unusual because, of course, we have an aging population all over Aberdeenshire and across the entire country.

“During the pandemic, sheltered housing was considered a clinical setting by the Scottish Government.

“And that meant there wasn’t as fast a return to socialisation as other places.

“We suspect that the end of the pandemic could have put others off applying for sheltered housing – though we wouldn’t say that’s the whole reason.

“Another element is that people are finding it more and more of a struggle to live in these remote places, because of access to services, such as doctor’s surgeries.”

He said such concerns featured in feedback from tenants.

Aberdeenshire Council face large housing losses

Mr Mackie’s comments follow a fresh council statement laying out the necessity for cuts.

In a statement to The P&J, head of housing and building standards at Aberdeenshire Council, Ally Macleod, said: “What we’re seeing just now is more people living independently at home, and as a result we have seen demand for accommodation in some of our sheltered housing schemes fall.

“Our schemes are funded solely by tenants, and our new strategy will aim to provide a modern, sustainable service that offers best value.

“Without making necessary changes, the sheltered housing service faces a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.”