‘Born in Ballater, landed in Washington DC’: Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant to open in US capital

An Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant is “crossing the pond” and opening up in the US capital, Washington DC.

Fish Shop, which is located on Netherley Street in the heart of Ballater, will open up their second location over 3,000 miles away on April 29.

As well as a 40-seat restaurant, the Royal Deeside eatery also includes a fishmonger.

When launched, its owners said it was designed to “cater to locals and seasonal visitors alike” and promised to “celebrate the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland”.

In a newsletter, the restaurant confirmed they are expanding stateside, saying: “We are so proud that our little Fish Shop is crossing the pond to share our commitment to responsibly sourced seafood, love of community and the traditions of fishing – and of course our Scottish roots.

Urging people to visit if they are ever in the world famous city, the owners add: “If you’re ever making the trip yourselves be sure to let us know so we can look after you, our original Fish Shop customers.”

‘Scottish flair’

Promising to bring “Scottish flair” Stateside, Fish Shop is managed by the husband-and-wife team of executive chef Marcus and general manager Jasmine Sherry.

Jas and Marcus are currently in DC “sharing their knowledge and inspiration with the team to ensure our ethos carries across to The Wharf”.

Owned by Artfarm – a hospitality and development firm run Manuela and Iwan Wirth, owners of Braemar’s Fife Arms Hotel owners – the Braemar restaurant has won many accolades since it opened two years ago.

With a particular focus on shellfish and day boat fish, with the addition of select game, meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates, it was awarded the Bib Gourmand by Michelin in February.

Now in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, the Fish Shop restaurant was named one of the best in the world by Conde Nast Traveller in April last year.

As well as a 180-seat “modern and relaxed” restaurant, the new US-based establishment will also have a bar, as well as three dining rooms.

On their website, it states: “Fish Shop is a celebration of the fishing communities and traditions that are at the heart of Chesapeake Bay, reflecting our mission to bring together food, culture and community.”

First Minister John Swinney has recently returned from a trip to the United States, where he took part in the Tartan Day celebrations in New York City and spoke to businesses about investing in Scotland.

Fish Shop has been contacted for comment.