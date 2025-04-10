‘Born in Ballater, landed in Washington DC’: Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant to open in US capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Born in Ballater, landed in Washington DC’: Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant to open in US capital

It will open its US base at the end of April.

By Chris Cromar
Blue and white facade of the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
The Fish Shop in Ballater will have a sister restaurant in Washington, DC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant is “crossing the pond” and opening up in the US capital, Washington DC.

Fish Shop, which is located on Netherley Street in the heart of Ballater, will open up their second location over 3,000 miles away on April 29.

As well as a 40-seat restaurant, the Royal Deeside eatery also includes a fishmonger.

When launched, its owners said it was designed to “cater to locals and seasonal visitors alike” and promised to “celebrate the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland”.

Fish Shop, Ballater.
Fish Shop opened its Ballater restaurant in April 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In a newsletter, the restaurant confirmed they are expanding stateside, saying: “We are so proud that our little Fish Shop is crossing the pond to share our commitment to responsibly sourced seafood, love of community and the traditions of fishing – and of course our Scottish roots.

Urging people to visit if they are ever in the world famous city, the owners add: “If you’re ever making the trip yourselves be sure to let us know so we can look after you, our original Fish Shop customers.”

‘Scottish flair’

Promising to bring “Scottish flair” Stateside, Fish Shop is managed by the husband-and-wife team of executive chef Marcus and general manager Jasmine Sherry.

Jas and Marcus are currently in DC “sharing their knowledge and inspiration with the team to ensure our ethos carries across to The Wharf”.

Owned by Artfarm – a hospitality and development firm run Manuela and Iwan Wirth, owners of Braemar’s Fife Arms Hotel owners – the Braemar restaurant has won many accolades since it opened two years ago.

Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar.
The Fish Shop’s sister business is the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With a particular focus on shellfish and day boat fish, with the addition of select game, meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates, it was awarded the Bib Gourmand by Michelin in February.

Now in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, the Fish Shop restaurant was named one of the best in the world by Conde Nast Traveller in April last year.

610 Water Street SW,Washington, DC.
From Ballater to 610 Water Street SW in Washington, DC. Image: Google Maps.

As well as a 180-seat “modern and relaxed” restaurant, the new US-based establishment will also have a bar, as well as three dining rooms.

On their website, it states: “Fish Shop is a celebration of the fishing communities and traditions that are at the heart of Chesapeake Bay, reflecting our mission to bring together food, culture and community.”

First Minister John Swinney has recently returned from a trip to the United States, where he took part in the Tartan Day celebrations in New York City and spoke to businesses about investing in Scotland.

Fish Shop has been contacted for comment.

