Woman named by police following fatal crash on A98

A woman who died at the scene of a crash on the A98 in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.

Maureen Davidson, from Mintlaw, was driving an Audi Q5 when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit Van on Tuesday April 1.

The incident took place at about 5pm that evening near the village of Craigmaud, south of Fraserburgh.

The 61-year-old died at the scene. Her family have asked for privacy at this time.

Three male occupants of the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while a full investigation was carried out by officers.

It reopened to traffic by 1am on Wednesday April 2.

Police are continuing their investigation into the collision and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with Maureen’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on the A98 around the time of the crash, especially if they have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2664 of April 1.