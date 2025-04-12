Trailblazing Alford joiner Jade wants to encourage more women into trades

Even in 2025 it is a rarity to see a woman working on-site as a joiner – and it can prove to be a challenging workplace.

Jade McDonald was determined to buck the trend – and take on those showing her disrespect – when she took the brave step to join her partner’s business in 2021.

The 30-year-old, from Alford, hopes her experiences will give others the confidence to take the leap.

Jade, who previously worked as an admin assistant, admits it wasn’t easy as she was met with dismissive comments and looks from on-site workers from day one.

She told The Press and Journal: “It was really challenging. I felt like I couldn’t even go to the shop in my work clothes.

“There was one time I remember I went to someone’s house for a job, and the owner looked at me funny, as many do.

“By the end of the job, he actually came up and apologised to me”

One thing that Jade hopes to achieve is to let young girls know that a life in the trades is something they can achieve.

“I’ve hardly met any women on-site. There have been a few quantity surveyors but never any joiners.

“If even one more woman gave it a go, in part because I’ve shared my story, it would mean the world to me.”

Challenging journey for joiner Jade

Jade works for Kyle Sutherland Ltd, which was started by her partner Kyle.

“My partner has been a joiner in Alford since he left school,” she said.

“When he started his own business, he got extremely busy, and I decided to give up my job to work with him.

“I remember the stares I would get even just from wearing my work clothes.

“I suppose it wasn’t the norm.

“But the comments really took me aback. I was told I should be at home where I belonged.”

Jade wants to normalise women working on-site

Jade added: “There was a target on my back, but it made me a stronger person.

“I once had a plumber try to blame me for something, and that was the day I said no more.

“I gave him a piece of my mind and, since then, he’s never batted an eyelid at me.”

The culture on some worksites has been established over many generations, something Jade is trying to contend with.

“It’s not that I want any preferential treatment,” she said.

“My goal is just to be seen as an equal to all the guys on the site.

“The majority of the younger generation are alright.

“However, there are some of the older ones who still have a long time before they put down the tools that I still have to deal with.

“We’re here because it is a passion of ours.”

Jade feels lucky she has her colleagues in the business.

“My guys always protect me. I’ve taught a lot of them.

“It’s a bit different on the bigger sites, but we’re lucky in that we can pick and choose, what with it being our own company.”

Jade wants to see more tradeswomen on-site

Despite the small steps being made, Jade admits she is still quite unusual in the trades scene.

She said: “I’ve never really seen another tradeswoman in the field. I stick out and it probably makes it worse that I’m covered in tattoos!

“Sometimes, when I’m with friends at the shops and people stare, I just wave back to make them feel embarrassed!

Jade is desperate for another woman to join her on her journey.

She said: “My advice to any woman worried about the field they’re going into would be to just do it.

“Don’t let anyone put you down or doubt you. If you can do the job and you’re passionate about it, then why not?

“There’s plenty of apprenticeships that would be great for young girls out there.

“Building sites can be tough for everyone, but bullying should never be tolerated.

“All I want is to just be accepted at work. I’d love it if even one more woman would come along with me to share the load!”