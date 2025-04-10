Man charged after car set on fire near Thurso

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car fire that happened near Thurso in the early hours of this morning.

It happened on the rural MacKenzie Terrace in Westfield, which lies around five miles south of the Highland town.

An attempt was previously made to set the car alight between Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9, however, it was set fully set ablaze at around 4am this morning.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at court at a later date.