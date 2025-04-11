Five things to order: Jamie Oliver among first visitors of the season at Oban Seafood Hut

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver paid a visit to Oban Seafood Hut on Oban’s North Pier before catching a ferry to Mull.

The London-based restaurant owner spent time with the staff at the seafood hut, also known as the Green Shack, before posting on his social media about his visit.

He even took time to pose for photos with the staff before he and his family jumped on the CalMac ferry.

It is understood that Mr Oliver is in the area on holiday.

Staff at the hugely popular Green Shack were delighted with his visit, saying he was a “very nice man”.

Mr Oliver later posted a photo of the shack, sharing a picture of one of the staff members Shauna MacKenzie with the caption @obanseafood, saying “And great local oysters”.

Shack worker and Obanite, Shauna MacKenzie said: “He was lovely, he had a giggle at my ‘moister than an oyster’ apron and was happy to pose with staff and customers for photos.

“He was so lovely taking time to chat, especially when he had his children with him and was catching a ferry.”

What are the five best things to order at Oban Seafood Shack?

Here are five things you can buy at the Seafood Hut in Oban.

1. The famous prawn sandwich, and we mean so famous you need to get to the shack early to get one. Although the team in Oban Seafood Hut do make them all day. From the bread to the butter to the prawns in a creamy mayo – it is worth every bite. £5.50.

2. Freshly made hot mussels in a garlic and white wine sauce. You can watch the chef prepare your mussels before dipping them in bread with the sauce and enjoying the freshest shellfish on this side of the Atlantic. £5.95.

3. Langoustines in hot garlic butter are the very best the west coast has to offer. £15.

4. Grand platter for two people. At £48 this might be one of the best bargains in Oban. The platter includes lobster, crab, rollmop herring, mussels, scallops, langoustines, queenies and so much more – and it comes with some white sliced bread to mop up the sauces. £48.

5. Squid in sweet chilli sauce – it has to be tried to be believed – the freshness of the squid in that sweet and sticky sauce while standing on the pier in Oban. It really is a moment in life you won’t forget. £4.50.

Have you got a favourite food shack?

If you do, I’d like to hear about it. Send me an email louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk or call me on 07496491030.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.