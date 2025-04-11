Five things to order: Jamie Oliver among first visitors of the season at Oban Seafood Hut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five things to order: Jamie Oliver among first visitors of the season at Oban Seafood Hut

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver took time to speak to staff before he caught a ferry to Mull.

By Louise Glen
Jamie Oliver visited Oban Seafood hut
Jamie Oliver shared a picture of Shauna MacKenzie in her work apron. Image: Shauna MacKenzie.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver paid a visit to Oban Seafood Hut on Oban’s North Pier before catching a ferry to Mull.

The London-based restaurant owner spent time with the staff at the seafood hut, also known as the Green Shack, before posting on his social media about his visit.

He even took time to pose for photos with the staff before he and his family jumped on the CalMac ferry.

It is understood that Mr Oliver is in the area on holiday.

Jamie Oliver at Oban Seafood Hut with Iona Robertson and Shauna MacKenzie.
Shauna MacKenzie and Iona Robertson took a selfie with Jamie Oliver. Image: Shauna MacKenzie.

Staff at the hugely popular Green Shack were delighted with his visit, saying he was a “very nice man”.

Mr Oliver later posted a photo of the shack, sharing a picture of one of the staff members Shauna MacKenzie with the caption @obanseafood, saying “And great local oysters”.

Shack worker and Obanite, Shauna MacKenzie said: “He was lovely, he had a giggle at my ‘moister than an oyster’ apron and was happy to pose with staff and customers for photos.

“He was so lovely taking time to chat, especially when he had his children with him and was catching a ferry.”

What are the five best things to order at Oban Seafood Shack?

The menu at Oban Seafood Hut in 2025. Image: Supplied.

Here are five things you can buy at the Seafood Hut in Oban.

1. The famous prawn sandwich, and we mean so famous you need to get to the shack early to get one. Although the team in Oban Seafood Hut do make them all day. From the bread to the butter to the prawns in a creamy mayo – it is worth every bite. £5.50.

2. Freshly made hot mussels in a garlic and white wine sauce. You can watch the chef prepare your mussels before dipping them in bread with the sauce and enjoying the freshest shellfish on this side of the Atlantic. £5.95.

3. Langoustines in hot garlic butter are the very best the west coast has to offer. £15.

4. Grand platter for two people. At £48 this might be one of the best bargains in Oban. The platter includes lobster, crab, rollmop herring, mussels, scallops, langoustines, queenies and so much more – and it comes with some white sliced bread to mop up the sauces. £48.

Fresh lobster and bread at the Seafood Hut in Oban. Image: Supplied.

5. Squid in sweet chilli sauce – it has to be tried to be believed – the freshness of the squid in that sweet and sticky sauce while standing on the pier in Oban. It really is a moment in life you won’t forget. £4.50.

Have you got a favourite food shack?

If you do, I’d like to hear about it. Send me an email louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk or call me on 07496491030.

