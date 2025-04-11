Granite from Huntly quarry to be laid as new surfacing on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Granite from Huntly quarry to be laid as new surfacing on Union Street

The setts are being provided by Moray firm Tennants Elgin Ltd.

By Ellie Milne
Granite being cut into setts
Granite being cut into setts in Elgin. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Granite from a quarry in Huntly will be laid as new surfacing on Union Street.

An estimated 1,000 tonnes of setts will be used to pave the Aberdeen street within the next couple of months.

The light grey stones – which should complement surrounding historic buildings – have been provided by Tennants Elgin Ltd.

The Moray firm removed the granite boulders from Avochie Quarry, near Huntly, before cutting them and finishing them at their Elgin site.

Each boulder provides about 150 to 200 setts.

Gavin Tennant from Tennants Elgin Ltd
Gavin Tennant from Tennants Elgin Ltd. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

For Gavin Tennant, managing director of Tennants Elgin Ltd, it will be a rare opportunity to see the product used locally.

He said: “We take care and pride in our work, which takes the raw stone from our own quarries and then to Elgin to shape them into whatever size and shape is required for a particular project.

“We have an ongoing supply stone for the La Sagrada Família in Barcelona, and have provided stone for Oxford University, Edinburgh University and St Andrews University.

“It’s good to finally have a project in Aberdeen as it’s not very often we get to see the product in its finished state.”

Granite stones for Union Street

The new surfacing in Union Street Central is being laid as part of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan.

The £150 million commitment from the council also includes the new market building and improvements to the beach area.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Councillor Christian Allard, said: “The Union Street works are taking place alongside the construction for the new market building.

“It will be an exciting moment when Aberdeenshire granite setts are placed on the surface.

Digger in quarry
The granite originated at Avochie Quarry. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“Alongside the city centre works, which will also include the Castlegate after the Tall Ships event is finished, the beachfront is continuing to get its biggest redevelopment for 35 years.

“Once finished, these developments will make a major difference to the city.”

