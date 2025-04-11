Granite from Huntly quarry to be laid as new surfacing on Union Street

Granite from a quarry in Huntly will be laid as new surfacing on Union Street.

An estimated 1,000 tonnes of setts will be used to pave the Aberdeen street within the next couple of months.

The light grey stones – which should complement surrounding historic buildings – have been provided by Tennants Elgin Ltd.

The Moray firm removed the granite boulders from Avochie Quarry, near Huntly, before cutting them and finishing them at their Elgin site.

Each boulder provides about 150 to 200 setts.

For Gavin Tennant, managing director of Tennants Elgin Ltd, it will be a rare opportunity to see the product used locally.

He said: “We take care and pride in our work, which takes the raw stone from our own quarries and then to Elgin to shape them into whatever size and shape is required for a particular project.

“We have an ongoing supply stone for the La Sagrada Família in Barcelona, and have provided stone for Oxford University, Edinburgh University and St Andrews University.

“It’s good to finally have a project in Aberdeen as it’s not very often we get to see the product in its finished state.”

Granite stones for Union Street

The new surfacing in Union Street Central is being laid as part of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan.

The £150 million commitment from the council also includes the new market building and improvements to the beach area.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Councillor Christian Allard, said: “The Union Street works are taking place alongside the construction for the new market building.

“It will be an exciting moment when Aberdeenshire granite setts are placed on the surface.

“Alongside the city centre works, which will also include the Castlegate after the Tall Ships event is finished, the beachfront is continuing to get its biggest redevelopment for 35 years.

“Once finished, these developments will make a major difference to the city.”