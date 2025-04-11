‘There ain’t no party like a Carwash party’: Aberdeen night out institution announces closure

A famous (or infamous) Aberdeen night out institution for students has announced it is to stop running after 10 years.

Carwash Tuesdays has been a regular at Underground Klub on the city’s Bridge Street since it started in 2015, but bosses say it is now “time to pack up and say farewell”.

It has been the place to be for thirsty students for the past decade and is known for its variety of music played over two floors, with “All Star” by Smash Mouth and The Killers’ “Mr Brightside” becoming Carwash anthems.

Bottles of VK were a favourite for students looking to let their hair down and take a much-needed break from revision, with cheap prices attracting people for an affordable time.

It has been announced that the Carwash Tuesdays mascot – a panda – will return for the finale on April 29, where organisers plan to “go out with a bang”.

In 2015, it accompanied two friends on a holiday to Ibiza – won at the Aberdeen nightclub – and partied the nights away with them at the Spanish resort.

So just what did Carwash Tuesdays offer?

Described by student publication The Tab as a “cult favourite”, Undergound Klub is known for its witty entrance stamps, including the infamous “Yer Da Sells Avon”, and Carwash did not disappoint with its own.

As well as play beer pong, partygoers could get “tattooed” on a Tuesday night, while there was the infamous “bum stamps” and “pillow fights”, amongst other shenanigans.

The club night hosted a number of celebrities over the years, including the “Wealdstone Raider” in 2015, who went viral for his phrases, “you’ve got no fans” and “you want some”.

Reality TV and social media stars were also regulars at the Aberdeen city centre venue, including countless visitors from Geordie Shore and Love Island.

Students enjoyed an array of special events

Some weeks had different themes over the years, including a “Wolf of Wall Street Party” that involved “dwarf-tossing”, head shaving and “notorious bad behaviour”, as the nightclub went “full Steve Madden”.

People could also find their future significant other at the Tuesday staple, as Carwash Tuesdays went full on matchmaker on Valentine’s Day, including hosting a “Tinder Party” and having a “message board” for people to meet their match.

For Valentine’s in 2022, the nightclub ordered 10,000 chicken nuggets for hungry party animals, with them declaring that their “one true love” that day was “nuggies”.

And although Carwash Tuesdays were known for cheap drinks, on a couple of occasions students could win their rent paid for the whole a month, with a promotion depicting EastEnders character Ian Beale saying he had “nothing left”.

With the popular midweek session coming to an end, Underground Klub – which promotes a “Vans not shoes” policy – will still be open and remains one of Aberdeen’s favourite nightspots.

‘We have had a blast every Tuesday since 2015’

Announcing their “last dance”, the club said on Facebook: “After 10 years, it’s time to say goodbye.

“We have had a blast every Tuesday since 2015, but it’s time to pack up and say farewell.”

They have been contacted for comment.