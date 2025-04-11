‘There ain’t no party like a Carwash party’: Aberdeen night out institution announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘There ain’t no party like a Carwash party’: Aberdeen night out institution announces closure

The Underground Klub party night has been running since 2015 and has become a favourite amongst the city's student population.

By Chris Cromar
Carwash Tuesdays.
Carawash Tuesdays is coming to an end. Image: Richard Steele Productions.

A famous (or infamous) Aberdeen night out institution for students has announced it is to stop running after 10 years.

Carwash Tuesdays has been a regular at Underground Klub on the city’s Bridge Street since it started in 2015, but bosses say it is now “time to pack up and say farewell”.

It has been the place to be for thirsty students for the past decade and is known for its variety of music played over two floors, with “All Star” by Smash Mouth and The Killers’ “Mr Brightside” becoming Carwash anthems.

Carwash Tuesdays.
It is a popular night out for students. Image: Pirate Photography.

Bottles of VK were a favourite for students looking to let their hair down and take a much-needed break from revision, with cheap prices attracting people for an affordable time.

It has been announced that the Carwash Tuesdays mascot – a panda – will return for the finale on April 29, where organisers plan to “go out with a bang”.

In 2015, it accompanied two friends on a holiday to Ibiza – won at the Aberdeen nightclub – and partied the nights away with them at the Spanish resort.

So just what did Carwash Tuesdays offer?

Described by student publication The Tab as a “cult favourite”, Undergound Klub is known for its witty entrance stamps, including the infamous “Yer Da Sells Avon”, and Carwash did not disappoint with its own.

The Underground Klub.
The Underground Klub is located on Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As well as play beer pong, partygoers could get “tattooed” on a Tuesday night, while there was the infamous “bum stamps” and “pillow fights”, amongst other shenanigans.

The club night hosted a number of celebrities over the years, including the “Wealdstone Raider” in 2015, who went viral for his phrases, “you’ve got no fans” and “you want some”.

Reality TV and social media stars were also regulars at the Aberdeen city centre venue, including countless visitors from Geordie Shore and Love Island.

Carwash Tuesdays.
Carwash Tuesdays brings back memories for a generation of Aberdeen partygoers. Image: Richard Steele.

Students enjoyed an array of special events

Some weeks had different themes over the years, including a “Wolf of Wall Street Party” that involved “dwarf-tossing”, head shaving and “notorious bad behaviour”, as the nightclub went “full Steve Madden”.

People could also find their future significant other at the Tuesday staple, as Carwash Tuesdays went full on matchmaker on Valentine’s Day, including hosting a “Tinder Party” and having a “message board” for people to meet their match.

For Valentine’s in 2022, the nightclub ordered 10,000 chicken nuggets for hungry party animals, with them declaring that their “one true love” that day was “nuggies”.

Carwash Tuesdays.
The last Carwash Tuesdays will take place at the end of the month. Image: Pirate Photography.

And although Carwash Tuesdays were known for cheap drinks, on a couple of occasions students could win their rent paid for the whole a month, with a promotion depicting EastEnders character Ian Beale saying he had “nothing left”.

With the popular midweek session coming to an end, Underground Klub – which promotes a “Vans not shoes” policy – will still be open and remains one of Aberdeen’s favourite nightspots.

‘We have had a blast every Tuesday since 2015’

Announcing their “last dance”, the club said on Facebook: “After 10 years, it’s time to say goodbye.

“We have had a blast every Tuesday since 2015, but it’s time to pack up and say farewell.”

They have been contacted for comment.

Conversation