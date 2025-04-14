New direct bus service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport ready to launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New direct bus service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport ready to launch

The service has previously been introduced in Dundee by the McGill's Group

By Jamie Sinclair
McGill's Group will launch a new 'stress-free' route to Edinburgh Airport. Image: Richard Walter.
McGill’s Group have announced a direct bus service connecting Aberdeen city centre to Edinburgh Airport.

It will launch on Monday, April 28, taking travellers from Littlejohn Street to the terminal.

There will be eight services in each direction every day, with a journey time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The schedule has been developed with peak times in mind, including early morning and late evening flights.

It’s an expansion of the Fly coach network, which was previously introduced in Dundee, with the operators promising a fast, comfortable and great-value alternative for Granite City travellers heading to and from Scotland’s busiest airport.

The new buses will run from Littlejohn Street. Image: Richard Walter.

How much do tickets cost?

Advance Fares (bookings over a week before travel)

  • Adult – Single £34 – Return £43
  • Child – Single £23 – Return £30
  • Student – Single £27 – Return £34
  • Family (two adults, two children) – Single £79 – Return £110

Standard Fares (bookings less than one week before travel)

  • Adult – Single £43 – Return £50
  • Child – Single £27 – Return £31
  • Student – Single £30 – Return £36
  • Family (two adults, two children)  – Single £90 – Return £120

A new stress-free journey from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport

Stephen Riggans, area director for McGill’s Scotland North, said: “Following the success of our direct Dundee to Edinburgh Airport service, we’re excited to bring that same reliability and value to Aberdeen.

“We know how essential dependable airport connections are—and Fly Aberdeen is designed with that in mind.

“It offers a stress-free journey that fits around your flight, not the other way around.”

Tony Williamson, chief executive of McGill’s Group, added: “The launch of Fly Aberdeen marks a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen transport connectivity across Scotland and beyond.

“Fly Aberdeen is the next step in that journey—enhancing airport accessibility and bringing communities closer to the world.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Fly Coach website.

