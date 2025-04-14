New direct bus service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport ready to launch

McGill’s Group have announced a direct bus service connecting Aberdeen city centre to Edinburgh Airport.

It will launch on Monday, April 28, taking travellers from Littlejohn Street to the terminal.

There will be eight services in each direction every day, with a journey time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The schedule has been developed with peak times in mind, including early morning and late evening flights.

It’s an expansion of the Fly coach network, which was previously introduced in Dundee, with the operators promising a fast, comfortable and great-value alternative for Granite City travellers heading to and from Scotland’s busiest airport.

How much do tickets cost?

Advance Fares (bookings over a week before travel)

Adult – Single £34 – Return £43

Child – Single £23 – Return £30

Student – Single £27 – Return £34

Family (two adults, two children) – Single £79 – Return £110

Standard Fares (bookings less than one week before travel)

Adult – Single £43 – Return £50

Child – Single £27 – Return £31

Student – Single £30 – Return £36

Family (two adults, two children) – Single £90 – Return £120

A new stress-free journey from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport

Stephen Riggans, area director for McGill’s Scotland North, said: “Following the success of our direct Dundee to Edinburgh Airport service, we’re excited to bring that same reliability and value to Aberdeen.

“We know how essential dependable airport connections are—and Fly Aberdeen is designed with that in mind.

“It offers a stress-free journey that fits around your flight, not the other way around.”

Tony Williamson, chief executive of McGill’s Group, added: “The launch of Fly Aberdeen marks a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen transport connectivity across Scotland and beyond.

“Fly Aberdeen is the next step in that journey—enhancing airport accessibility and bringing communities closer to the world.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Fly Coach website.

Another new bus service was recently introduced to Aberdeen – in the form of an open-top bus tour.