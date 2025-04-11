‘End of an era’ for Bare in Ellon as owners announce closure of zero waste store

A sustainable living shop in Ellon had announced it is closing for the final time this weekend.

Bare, located on Bridge Street, opened as the town’s first zero waste store at the end of 2019.

Owner Kirsty Colvin started the business alongside her partner, Jamie Thom, to help reduce waste across Aberdeenshire.

The pair discovered many people wanted to be more eco-friendly but could not always find sustainable products locally.

The store has offered customers a variety of refillable and fresh food options, cleaning products and toiletries, as well as meal kits and eco-friendly gifts.

Bare quickly outgrew its original Ellon base and ended up moving two doors down to a bigger unit.

But after more than five years in the community, the team has now confirmed the shop will close its doors after Saturday due to rising costs.

Bare in Ellon to close its doors

In a post shared on social media, Team Bare wrote: “While this is an incredibly difficult post to write, unfortunately we’re in the position that it has to be done.

“This Saturday, Bare will be closing its door for the final time.

“The last six years have been a whirlwind.

“We opened just before Covid hit and worked tirelessly to meet demand for our local community.

“We quickly expanded into the shop we have today and we couldn’t have done this without all of your support.

“Unfortunately, times have changed.

“The cost of living crisis is real and we’re all experiencing higher living costs, resulting in people sourcing more cost effective alternatives.

“That being said, we have lots of fiercely loyal customers who we massively enjoy seeing every single week and it’s been a huge pleasure getting to know you all.”

In their “final waste saving mission”, Bare has confirmed the majority of stock will be half price on their last day.

The shop will be open between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

In their post announcing the news, the owners also took the opportunity to thank their dedicated team of staff.

They wrote: “Having a team you can fully rely on not just in the workplace but as a friend is the best feeling.

“I’ll be so lost without their smiley faces everyday but I’m unbelievably grateful to have them in my life.

“While we’re all very sad to be closing, we’re SO happy it happened.”