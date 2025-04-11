‘End of an era’ for Bare in Ellon as owners announce closure of zero waste store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘End of an era’ for Bare in Ellon as owners announce closure of zero waste store

The sustainable living shop on Bridge Street first opened just months before the Covid pandemic hit.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Bare in Ellon
Bare in Ellon, enjoyed instant success, but rising costs have proven too tricky to overcome. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A sustainable living shop in Ellon had announced it is closing for the final time this weekend.

Bare, located on Bridge Street, opened as the town’s first zero waste store at the end of 2019.

Owner Kirsty Colvin started the business alongside her partner, Jamie Thom, to help reduce waste across Aberdeenshire.

The pair discovered many people wanted to be more eco-friendly but could not always find sustainable products locally.

Kirsty refilling a jar in Bare
Kirsty first opened Bare in November 2019. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The store has offered customers a variety of refillable and fresh food options, cleaning products and toiletries, as well as meal kits and eco-friendly gifts.

Bare quickly outgrew its original Ellon base and ended up moving two doors down to a bigger unit.

But after more than five years in the community, the team has now confirmed the shop will close its doors after Saturday due to rising costs.

Products in Bare in Ellon
Inside the Ellon shop. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Bare in Ellon to close its doors

In a post shared on social media, Team Bare wrote: “While this is an incredibly difficult post to write, unfortunately we’re in the position that it has to be done.

“This Saturday, Bare will be closing its door for the final time.

“The last six years have been a whirlwind.

“We opened just before Covid hit and worked tirelessly to meet demand for our local community.

“We quickly expanded into the shop we have today and we couldn’t have done this without all of your support.

Refill stations in Bare
Some of the refill stations in the store. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately, times have changed.

“The cost of living crisis is real and we’re all experiencing higher living costs, resulting in people sourcing more cost effective alternatives.

“That being said, we have lots of fiercely loyal customers who we massively enjoy seeing every single week and it’s been a huge pleasure getting to know you all.”

In their “final waste saving mission”, Bare has confirmed the majority of stock will be half price on their last day.

The shop will be open between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

Bare interior
Bare stocked products from a variety of local producers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In their post announcing the news, the owners also took the opportunity to thank their dedicated team of staff.

They wrote: “Having a team you can fully rely on not just in the workplace but as a friend is the best feeling.

“I’ll be so lost without their smiley faces everyday but I’m unbelievably grateful to have them in my life.

“While we’re all very sad to be closing, we’re SO happy it happened.”

Conversation