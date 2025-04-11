Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing Aberdeen man

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a man missing from Aberdeen.

Euan McPherson was reported missing from the Tillydrone area on Friday.

The 35-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of medium build.

He is bald, has a beard and wears glasses.

Officers said he may have access to a silver Citroen Berlingo van with the registration MC15 PNN.

Inspector Hollie Murray, from the North East Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Euan’s welfare and are anxious to trace him safe and well.

‘”I would urge anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to contact us on 101, quoting incident 2959 of April 11.”