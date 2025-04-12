Motorcyclist, 62, left in critical condition after three-vehicle crash near Inverurie

A motorcyclist has been left in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash near Inverurie.

The 62-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident which occurred on the B9001 at around 3.50pm yesterday.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene between Inverurie and Rothienorman after his green Kawasaki motorbike, headed southbound, collided with two northbound cars – a VW Polo and a Suzuki Vitara.

The occupants of the cars were not injured.

Now, police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the crash. Those with dashcam footage of the incident are particularly urged to come forward.

Constable Ian Webster, Roads Policing Aberdeenshire, said: “If you were on the B9001 between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Friday and either witnessed the crash or have any information, including dash-cam footage, that may assist officers with their investigation, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 2556 of Friday, April 11 2025.”

Road closed temporarily after motorcyclist left in critical condition

The road was closed for a number of hours after the crash was reported yesterday.

Drivers were diverted away as onlookers reported a both a police and paramedic presence near to Skellarts Croft.

The road was eventually reopened yesterday evening.