Man, 20, hospitalised with ‘serious injury’ after incident at Inverness pub

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at a pub in Inverness city centre.

The incident occurred at Johnny Foxes on Bank Street in the city centre around 12.30am on Sunday, April 13.

Officers were called out to the scene as well as an ambulance.

According to the police, a 20-year-old man was injured during a disturbance at the pub.

He has been taken to hospital with a “serious injury”.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance within licensed premises on Bank Street in Inverness shortly after 12.40am on Sunday, April 13.

“A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment to a serious injury.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”