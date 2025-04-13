News Two women attacked near P&J Live on night of Sean Paul performance Police say inquiries are ongoing. By Ross Hempseed April 13 2025, 11:56 am April 13 2025, 11:56 am Share Two women attacked near P&J Live on night of Sean Paul performance Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6732935/two-women-assaulted-in-bucksburn-aberdeen/ Copy Link 1 comment Sean Paul played the P&J Live on Friday night. Image: Supplied. Two women were assaulted during an altercation on a street in Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Police were informed about the incident just yards away from the P&J Live arena on Friday night. The incident occurred at around 10.45pm on April 11 near Greenburn Drive. Greenburn Drive near P&J Live. Image: Google. It came on the same night as thousands attended the venue to watch Sean Paul perform. According to police, two women were assaulted. A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Friday, April 11, officers received a report of the assault of two women outside a premises in the Greenburn Drive area of Aberdeen. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
