Two women attacked near P&J Live on night of Sean Paul performance

Two women were assaulted during an altercation on a street in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Police were informed about the incident just yards away from the P&J Live arena on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm on April 11 near Greenburn Drive.

It came on the same night as thousands attended the venue to watch Sean Paul perform.

According to police, two women were assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Friday, April 11, officers received a report of the assault of two women outside a premises in the Greenburn Drive area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”