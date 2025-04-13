Video: King and Queen celebrate 20th wedding anniversary at Aberdeenshire church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: King and Queen celebrate 20th wedding anniversary at Aberdeenshire church

The royals were serenaded by a local choir at Crathie Kirk.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Aberdeenshire service this morning, Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

King Charles and Queen Camilla, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at an Aberdeenshire church service this morning.

The pair arrived at Crathie Kirk, just outside Balmoral Castle, at around 11.30am.

This was a return to where they celebrated their honeymoon two decades ago.

They were given a special performance by a local choir to mark the milestone.

To commemorate two decades of devotion, talented Welsh musician Paul Mealor put on a special show, performing love songs inspired by famous poetry works including ‘Like a Red, Red Rose’ by Robert Burns.

The new piece, created for this event, was titled ‘The Weather of my Being’ and comprises three different songs that have been joined together.

The choir posed for a photograph to mark the occasion. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Mealor has arranged the Crathie Kirk choir for the annual service for a number of years, for which a custom song sheet is devised every passing year.

King Charles personally greeted Mr Mealor just after his arrival, where the two exchanged pleasantries. His Majesty showed his appreciation for the special performance.

The King was also presented with a custom-made hardback book of all of Mealor’s songs and poems, which have been performed at the historic kirk over the years.

The service was held for around 45 minutes.  King Charles and Queen Camilla observed before leaving at around 12.30am.

His Majesty gave a polite wave goodbye to the choir. He then stepped into his car following the end of the service.

Royal wedding anniversary ‘a special day’

Afterwards composer for the service Paul Mealor stayed behind to speak to The Press and Journal about a most “special day” in the Crathie calendar following the Royal’s wedding anniversary service.

He said: “It’s an enormous honour, to mark 20 years of marriage, of any marriage, is a special thing.

“Especially to be performing at the place where they celebrated their honeymoon 20 years ago – it’s just really powerful.”

Paul Mealor caught up with The Press and Journal after the service. Image: DC Thomson

He revealed that King Charles personally thanked him for his efforts.

Paul said : “Yes, be did absolutely. They’re always very appreciative of these types of things.

He added: “He said all sort of things to me, it’s not the first time we have met!”

Conversation