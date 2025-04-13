Video: King and Queen celebrate 20th wedding anniversary at Aberdeenshire church

King Charles and Queen Camilla, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at an Aberdeenshire church service this morning.

The pair arrived at Crathie Kirk, just outside Balmoral Castle, at around 11.30am.

This was a return to where they celebrated their honeymoon two decades ago.

They were given a special performance by a local choir to mark the milestone.

To commemorate two decades of devotion, talented Welsh musician Paul Mealor put on a special show, performing love songs inspired by famous poetry works including ‘Like a Red, Red Rose’ by Robert Burns.

The new piece, created for this event, was titled ‘The Weather of my Being’ and comprises three different songs that have been joined together.

Mr Mealor has arranged the Crathie Kirk choir for the annual service for a number of years, for which a custom song sheet is devised every passing year.

King Charles personally greeted Mr Mealor just after his arrival, where the two exchanged pleasantries. His Majesty showed his appreciation for the special performance.

The King was also presented with a custom-made hardback book of all of Mealor’s songs and poems, which have been performed at the historic kirk over the years.

The service was held for around 45 minutes. King Charles and Queen Camilla observed before leaving at around 12.30am.

His Majesty gave a polite wave goodbye to the choir. He then stepped into his car following the end of the service.

Royal wedding anniversary ‘a special day’

Afterwards composer for the service Paul Mealor stayed behind to speak to The Press and Journal about a most “special day” in the Crathie calendar following the Royal’s wedding anniversary service.

He said: “It’s an enormous honour, to mark 20 years of marriage, of any marriage, is a special thing.

“Especially to be performing at the place where they celebrated their honeymoon 20 years ago – it’s just really powerful.”

He revealed that King Charles personally thanked him for his efforts.

Paul said : “Yes, be did absolutely. They’re always very appreciative of these types of things.

He added: “He said all sort of things to me, it’s not the first time we have met!”