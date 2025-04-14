Morrisons Peterhead closed after fire breaks out overnight

Morrisons in Peterhead has been closed this morning following a fire in the store’s plant room.

The fire had been extinguished before firefighters arrived at around 4am this morning.

It is understood that the store plans to reopen shortly.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “There was a small fire in the store’s plant room, which has been extinguished, and the store has been temporarily closed to customers.

“We anticipate the store reopening shortly.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended the store at 4am this morning, to reports of a building fire.

“The fire was extinguished prior to us arriving.”