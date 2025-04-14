News Morrisons Peterhead closed after fire breaks out overnight The blaze started in the store's plant room. By Jamie Sinclair April 14 2025, 10:41 am April 14 2025, 10:41 am Share Morrisons Peterhead closed after fire breaks out overnight Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6733200/morrisons-peterhead-closed-after-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The fire had been extinguished prior to firefighters arrival. Image: Kami Thomson/ Morrisons in Peterhead has been closed this morning following a fire in the store’s plant room. The fire had been extinguished before firefighters arrived at around 4am this morning. It is understood that the store plans to reopen shortly. A Morrisons spokesperson said: “There was a small fire in the store’s plant room, which has been extinguished, and the store has been temporarily closed to customers. “We anticipate the store reopening shortly.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended the store at 4am this morning, to reports of a building fire. “The fire was extinguished prior to us arriving.”
